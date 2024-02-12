Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift get the last laugh on MAGA homophobes

The Democratic conspiracy came to life Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. When Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes found receiver Mecole Hardman in the end zone for the Super Bowl-winning touchdown in overtime, the throw resulted in more than the Chiefs’ third Lombardi Trophy in five seasons.

It was the culmination of an intricate, covert plot to keep Joe Biden in the White House.

The proof is in the Dark Brandon meme.

Just like we drew it up. pic.twitter.com/9NBvc5nVZE — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 12, 2024

For the blissfully unaware, homophobes were outraged when the Chiefs earned another trip to the Super Bowl, largely because of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship. You see, Kelce, one of the greatest tight ends to ever play, is MAGA’s least favorite NFL star. The nine-time Pro Bowler starred in commercials for Pfizer and Anheuser-Busch last year, which apparently makes him Che Guevara.

Beer and vaccines are notorious left-wing causes, after all…

With Swift appearing on screen for an average of 35 seconds per game (though it was more Sunday), outraged right-wingers conjured up absurd conspiracies about her presence at NFL games. One of the prevailing theories was that Swift secretly works for the CIA, and was sent to brainwash Americans on behalf of the surveillance state to re-elect Biden.

Or something like that.

CIA ASSET? Is Taylor Swift a fed? pic.twitter.com/jxdjwRQ1fT — @amuse (@amuse) January 10, 2024

Already the biggest pop star in the world, T-Swift overtook the NFL last season. She generated an equivalent brand value of $331.5 million for the league, and helped the NFL record its highest regular-season viewership among women since it began tracking in 2000.

We’re willing to bet those numbers look similar for gay men!

Swift’s presence was immediately felt Sunday. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who boasted about Swift’s fandom in the lead-up to the big game, approached the “Bad Blood” singer prior to kick-off.

Their conversation was top secret. Swift is a CIA asset, remember?!

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell meets with Taylor Swift in her Allegiant Stadium suite.



"Roger Goodell's going, 'Thank you so much.'" – Phil Simms ????? #SuperBowlLVIII pic.twitter.com/IWkWITeGfz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 11, 2024

For a stretch this season, it looked like the Chiefs were going to put up an uninspiring Super Bowl title defense. They stumbled down the stretch, even losing a Christmas Day matchup to the lowly Las Vegas Raiders.

Kelce also stumbled, finishing with less than 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since 2015 (he was just short at 984).

The right-wing reactionaries started celebrating prematurely.

“The Chiefs are not a good football team and Travis Kelce looks like he should retire,” wrote OutKick sports founder Clay Travis. “He’s been worthless the last seven or eight weeks. The double worthless Pfizer shots may have caught up with him. Either that or Taylor Swift is the Chiefs Yoko Ono. Maybe both.”

That take didn’t age well, huh?

The Chiefs are not a good football team and Travis Kelce looks like he should retire. He’s been worthless the last seven or eight weeks. The double worthless Pfizer shots may have caught up with him. Either that or Taylor Swift is the Chiefs Yoko Ono. Maybe both. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 25, 2023

Kelce was instrumental in the Chiefs’ comeback performance. He led the team with nine catches and 93 yards, including multiple key receptions in the fourth quarter and overtime.

While Kelce did bump Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during a heated moment in the first half, the NFL’s all-time playoff reception leader was in great spirits after the win.

It’s not every day you deceive millions of Americans into voting for a fascist, communist dictator!

Sure, Kelce and Swift look like any happy couple.

But what are they really smiling about?

?| Travis Kelce after seeing Taylor Swift for the first time since his Super Bowl win!



"Come here girl" ?



pic.twitter.com/ZyADdtgpmL — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 12, 2024

Thank you to the Republican Party for making this image Democratic Party coded now pic.twitter.com/7wBLx86nbF — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) February 12, 2024

The party for America’s most famous duplicitous couple continued into the wee hours of the morning. These two must really be committed to the charade, huh?

They were dancing to all the hits, including “Love Story” and “You Belong With Me.”

?| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dancing and kissing to "Love Story" at the Chiefs Super Bowl afterparty! #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/lgOViGWlqq — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 12, 2024

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce singing ‘You Belong With Me’ to each other at an after party pic.twitter.com/dg9bG4z7kw — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) February 12, 2024

?| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving the Chiefs Super Bowl afterparty! Travis Kelce gave Taylor Swift his jacket mid-party! #SuperBowl



pic.twitter.com/VdWI23AoUZ — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 12, 2024

The jig appears to be up on maybe the stupidest conspiracy in recent memory (quite a distinction)! At this point, even the MAGA crowd is giving the Chiefs props.

“What a game,” posted Travis. “Mahomes is his generation’s Tom Brady. The only question now is how many Super Bowl titles does he end up with.”

There does appear to be one sore loser, however (per usual)…

Trump takes credit for Taylor Swift’s success. There has never been a more petty, insecure, small man in the history of American politics. Everywhere he looks he sees himself as a victim. pic.twitter.com/NC69RBcSWH — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 11, 2024

We’re sure the message will get passed along.