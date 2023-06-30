Gay Twitter™ swings back hard against SCOTUS’s latest attempt to strip away our rights

To cap off Pride Month, the Supreme Court ruled Friday that private businesses have a right to deny LGBTQ+ people goods and services. And unsurprisingly, LGBTQ+ folx across the country aren’t happy about it.

In a 6 to 3 vote among ideological lines, the uber-conservative court sided with a Colorado web designer who says her Christian faith requires her to turn away same-sex couples looking for wedding-related services to celebrate their marriage.

Though Colorado state law prohibits discrimination against LGBTQ+ people, the designer, Lorie Smith, says the non-discrimination statute violates her right to free speech.

When the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case, it set out to rule on whether applying a “public-accommodation law to compel an artist to speak or stay silent violates the free speech clause of the First Amendment.”

Justice Neil Gorsuch, Donald Trump‘s first Supreme Court appointee, authored the majority opinion. “The First Amendment envisions the United States as a rich and complex place where all persons are free to think and speak as they wish, not as the government demands,” he wrote. “Colorado seeks to deny that promise.”

Justice Sonia Sotomayer, meanwhile, authored the dissent. “Today the Court, for the first time in its history, grants a business open to the public a constitutional right to refuse to serve members of a protected class,” she wrote.

The court’s decision Friday comes five years after it narrowly ruled in favor of a Colorado baker who refused to create a wedding cake for a gay couple.

These rulings suggest the rights of LGBTQ+ people, including to same-sex marriage, are now on more tenuous legal footing than before.

The American people have the right and the power to fashion a constitutional order that represents our values and our interests. The Supreme Court never has the final word on what the law says unless we let the justices have the last laugh. — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) June 30, 2023

The fact that they decided to even hear this case when it was literally fake and hypothetical… https://t.co/Rza7FYTEKl — Jason (@jaesyun) June 30, 2023

So in Denver, it should be fairly easy to find someone else to make a wedding website or design flowers. But what if you lived in, say, rural Mississippi, and the one florist or bakery in your area refused to do work for a same-sex wedding? https://t.co/spIfsS0rOI — Tyler Dinucci! (@TylerDinucci) June 30, 2023

new: six people that gays should refuse to serve — David Mack (@davidmackau) June 30, 2023

Does anyone in DC wanna go out later and just scream into the night sky for a few hours, or? — Jordan Meehan (@JordanMeehan) June 30, 2023

Making matters more enraging, Smith, the web designer, hasn’t even started her business yet. The Supreme Court took a wrecking ball to anti-discrimination protections based on a hypothetical scenario. (And girl, no gay wants to visit your crappy website, anyway.)

Friday represented a horrific one-two punch for our loathsome court. Earlier in the morning, the six right-wing justices also struck down President Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt.

DO NOT TALK TO GAYS WITH LOAN DEBT TODAY — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) June 30, 2023

When same-sex marriage was declared legal in all 50 states, it was viewed as a watershed moment in the fight for LGBTQ+ equality. But in just eight short years, a lot of that precedent is being destroyed. When the court struck down Roe last summer, it opened the legal door to strike down marriage equality.

In fact, Justice Clarence Thomas specified mentioned Obergefell as one of the rulings that should be reconsidered.

The Supreme Court hasn’t gone that far yet, but the ground may be getting laid.

Scroll down for more outrage at the court’s latest ignominious ruling…

This is the Christian wedding website designer who took her case all the way to the Supreme Court – and won a license to discriminate against LGBTQ+ people.



The irony: she was never even asked to make a website.



She was just petrified of gay people. pic.twitter.com/jvE7RFkx5K — Josh Sorbe (@joshsorbe) June 30, 2023

No actual gay person wanted her raggedy ass website anyway. Fraudulent case and fraudulent court tbh. — roxane gay (@rgay) June 30, 2023

What if gays just started refusing services to people we were ideologically opposed to I bet you’d all be left with awful haircuts, terrible music, atrocious clothes, and “Let’s Make a Deal” — Grant Ginder (@GrantGinder) June 30, 2023

The Supreme Court just made it constitutional to deny someone service if they’re gay.



We live in hell. — MaceAhWindu (@MaceAhWindu) June 30, 2023

There is literally no practical way for the court to distinguish the difference between saying “I won’t design a site for gay couples” and “I don’t design a site for interracial couple.” This opens the door to legal racial discrimination. — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) June 30, 2023

I hope any business owner that wants to kick me out for being gay knows how to fight, cause I'm destroying your store on the way out ?? — THE BAD GUY (@TheKandyMuse) June 30, 2023

Women, Black Americans, gay Americans. A Supreme Court that neither reflects America nor represents America hits the trifecta. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) June 30, 2023

Rev up those printers and start putting no straights allowed at the gay clubs https://t.co/kHd8NmSHP3 — Brett?? (@YaBoyBr3tt) June 30, 2023

I still can’t get over the fact that some lady just made up a scenario where she was forced to provide a service to a gay couple and now people can hang “No Gays Allowed” signs in their businesses — Alex (@dubsa98) June 30, 2023

No gay couple even asked this web designer to design a site for them, she just went out of her way to discriminate against LGBTQ people.



What a disgusting human being. https://t.co/7BNrmoNWXQ — Thomas Falcigno (@ThomasFalcigno) June 30, 2023

as a gay man with student loans… this is becoming increasingly relevant pic.twitter.com/vRYTNIi33C — Kyle Sorbe (@KyleSorbe) June 30, 2023