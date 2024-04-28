The gays are revealing the adult film stars that top their one-night stand wish list

Most people—that one lucky Redditor not included—can only lust after their porn crushes from the other side of the screen. But that inconvenient truth isn’t stopping Reddit users from naming the XXX performers they’d most want to meet in bed.

“Which porn star would [you] sleep with if given the chance?” a Redditor wrote in a r/askgaybros post, starting the conversation. “I personally would want to bump uglies with Teddy Torres.”

As comments poured in—by the hundreds—other Reddit users were making lists and checking them twice. “I’m here to note down all the names,” one person said.

Here are some nominations from the thread… along with the visual aids that we can safely publish on this site!

“Cody Seiya. Hands down. So f*ckin’ hot.”

“Cody Seiya, ‘cause he’s hot and vers. Also, he’s an artist and has a lovely camera presence. He just seems like he’d be amazing to spend the night with, even if it was only one.”

“These days, I’m not into porn stars as much, but g*ddamn, Colby Jensen drives me crazy. I’d do unspeakable things to that man.”

“Colby Jansen. A big, beefy man who can go from being a dom top to being a power bottom is my favorite kind of man.”

“It has been changing throughout my life, so let’s say I have a list: Rafael Alencar, Viktor Rom, Diego Sans, William Seed, Legrand Wolf, Ryan Bones, Paddy O’Brian, Max Konnor, Diesel Washington, Griffin Barrows. I will update the list as I remember the others.”

“Ashton Summers. Ashton F*ckin’ Summers. Please, for the love of gawd!”

“If I had to just choose one, Blake Mitchell [now going by Lane Rogers, his real name]. Other top choices would be Joey Mills, Ashton Summers, Arad Winwin, Jacob Acosta, and Tyler Wu.”

“Surprised at how long I had to scroll for [Luke Truong]. Dude is sexy and cute, lol.”

“Tommy [Defendi] has the best moaning in all of gay porn.”

“Griffin Barrows, without a doubt.”

“Jack Dixon. Woof.”

“Rocky Vallarta. That man just has so much charm and is so freaking handsome…”

“May I say this in a voice sufficient to leave your eardrums in tatters? Jordan Brandt!”

“Leander… is hot as hell when he bottoms. He also seems to be very charming.”

“Why be picky? Any bubble butt works perfectly.”