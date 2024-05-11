This week Taylor Swift’s boyfriend got an acting gig, JFK’s grandson took off his shirt, and a nonbinary singer took Eurovision by storm. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

David Archuleta stepped out of the shower.

Nyle DiMarco walked the dog.

Elliott Norris checked in.

Shane Temara got wet.

Sheldon Joseph posed.

Ethan Petersen worked on his tan.

Xavier Zane wore blue.

Jeremy Turner put his feet up.

Mike Delmoro had the perfect day with his husband.

Alan Bersten took a boat.

Horacio Gutierrez Jr. put his feet in the sand.

Sam Asghari made a friend.

Darlin Manuel Minyety drank from a coconut.

Max Emerson did the laundry.

Luis Lopez-Maldonado worked from home.

John Arthur Hill snapped a selfie.

Damson Idris got some sun.

Alexis Salgues made coffee.

Davey Wavey wore tighty whities.

The Vivienne headed to the pool.

Kyle Krieger celebrated 17 years.

Paulo André fixed his hair.

And Maverick McConnell ate cake.

Related*

Don't forget to share:

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated