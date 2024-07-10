PHOTOS: 19 times Luke Evans’ boyfriend Fran Tomas showed off his shirtless Adonis energy

Luke Evans’ bikini king throne is being challenged by his extremely buff Spanish boyfriend, Fran Tomas.

The 34-year-old Spaniard hasn’t been shy of flaunting his muscular physique since first linking up with the 45-year-old Hollywood heartthrob in May 2022.

While Tomas used to be a project manager for a Madrid-based real estate company in charge of constructing luxury properties, he’s currently the CFO of BDXY Studio, the clothing line he and Evans launched with fashion stylist Christopher Brown in February.

When not working on the company’s financials, Tomas can often be seen serving as a model for the brand’s line of underwear and speedos.

Take a break from the sweltering heat outside by checking out these sizzling images from Tomas’ fantastic Instagram page ….