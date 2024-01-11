Luke Evans & boyfriend Fran Tomas have everyone falling in love with their beautiful romance

Luke Evans and boyfriend Fran Tomas are one gorgeously in love couple.

The Welsh actor and the Spanish construction industry executive have been going strong since first being linked in May 2022.

According to the Daily Mail, the pair initially met while Evans was filming Nine Perfect Strangers in Australia in 2021 and had kept their romance secret for about a year.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.

However, they just couldn’t contain their feelings and soon began to share their very enviable romance with the world.

Luke Evans and his boyfriend Fran Tomas at the beach. pic.twitter.com/6fjYmT4uby — Itboytrends ? (@itboytrendsnyc) January 22, 2023

Once the cat was out of the bag, Evans and Tomas began to post photos of their globe-trotting affair on social media.

After doing some Instagram sleuthing, it looks like one of the first times the 44-year-old included the musclebound Spaniard on his main was on June 18, 2022.

In the clip, the speedo-loving duo make quite a splash doing a backwards dive off a boat into the clear blue sea.

Evans expressed his true feeling by captioning the video: “postcard day.”

Three months later, Evans and Tomas made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Los Angeles premiere of Disney’s Pinocchio.

For the extra special outing, the handsome lovebirds sported big grins and suave blazers while posing close for the cameras.

Fran Tomas and Luke Evans attend the World Premiere of Disney’s “Pinocchio” on September 07, 2022 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Tomas, 34, is a project manager for Madrid-based real estate company Solvia Inmobiliaria and is currently overseeing more than 15 projects across Spain.

He previously helped construct luxury hotels and other commercial and residential real estate properties in Australia, Qatar, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi.

In his downtime, Tomas enjoys spending time in the gym as his well-defined musculature will attest.

Get that zaddy fitness!

While Evans has not discussed many details about his relationship with Tomas, the pair have definitely bonded over their love of travel.

In addition to accompanying Evans on his shooting locations, Tomas and the Echo 3 star have been spotted taking in the sights in far-flung places such as Thailand, St. Barths, Israel, Turkey, Japan and Namibia.

After previously not taking many gay roles, Evans recently starred in two queer romantic films.

In the 2023 drama Our Son, he plays one half of a divorcing gay couple (opposite Billy Porter) involved in a contentious custody battle over their young son.

And portrays Dan Levy‘s husband in the Schitt’s Creek actor’s directorial debut Good Grief.

“I’ve been ready to take that step for ages. I just haven’t found the right story [until now],” he said about playing a gay man in Our Son. “And this was something I hadn’t seen before, and it’s clearly something that we’re all going through.”

Perhaps being madly in love in real life has also helped Evans to get him into the rom-com vibe.

Our Son is available to rent on platforms such as Amazon Prime and Apple TV+ , while Good Grief is streaming exclusively on Netflix. Check out a few more shots of Evans and Tomas living the good life together below: