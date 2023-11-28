Luke Evans reveals ripped physique & dramatic weight loss due to current acting job

Luke Evans (Photos: Instagram)

Welsh actor Luke Evans is currently starring in the play Backstairs Billy in London’s West End. It’s his first time treading the boards in 16 years. In the show, he plays the role of William Tallon, the real-life gay footman of the late Queen Mother (played by Penelope Wilton). The show opened earlier this month and is playing for a limited period only until January.

In a new Instagram posting, Evans reveals that the weeks of rehearsals and performances have already had an impact on his body. He is stripped to the waist and wears what are actually cooling patches around his eyes.

“Wanna burn body fat fast? DO A WEST END SHOW!!! Dropped 8kg in 10 weeks!! Only down side…it’s BLOODY WINTER 🥶 Also cooling eye patches are a 44-year-old man’s best friend.”

“Ooft! Why are you gay?” complained one female fan.

Others said he looked great… but expressed slight concern.

“Please don’t keep losing weight … you don’t have any extra to lose,” said one.

Our Son

Besides starring in Backstairs Billy, Evans is also hitting screens next week in the movie, Our Son. In it, he stars opposite Billy Porter as a pair of gay dads going through the trials and tribulations of a divorce.

Porter was in London this week and of course, took time out to catch Evans’ play. He then went backstage to meet the cast and pose for a photo on the set.

“Wonderful night last night with @theebillyporter visiting the show and taking a pic with me and my fabulous cast members,” Evans said later on Instagram.

