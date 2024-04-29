Carl Nassib shared some important life advice to NFL rookies during his draft night appearance

Carl Nassib is revered for being the first out gay active player in NFL history. But the pass-rusher’s first star turn came early in his career, when he imparted his Cleveland Browns teammates with sound financial wisdom.

Nassib enjoyed a homecoming of sorts over the weekend, announcing the Browns’ second-round pick in the NFL Draft. The Browns selected Nassib in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft; and on Friday, he was helping pave it forward.

But first, the 7-year NFL vet had a message to the incoming rookie class: save your money!

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

Prior to revealing the Browns’ selection, Nassib commented on the expensive accessories he saw many players wearing the previous night. While Nassib can appreciate good style like anybody else, he also knows how much all of that jewelry can cost.

It’s imperative that young NFL players save their money, so they can reap the rewards of their playing careers for years to come.

“I saw a lot of diamonds last night. I’m gonna tell all you draft picks at home: save your money,” Nassib said Friday. “It’s not about how much you make. It’s about how much you keep.”

"I saw a lot of diamonds last night. I'm gonna tell all you draft picks at home — save your money. It's not about how much you make, it's about how much you keep."



Carl Nassib with some sound advice to the draftees. pic.twitter.com/OdeLYQP1ja — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 27, 2024

Over the weekend, the football dreams of 257 young men became closer to being realized. But they still have a long way to go before they even play an NFL snap. Roster spots aren’t guaranteed, and competition is fierce. The average NFL career only lasts 3.3 years, which is the reasoning behind the league’s other moniker: Not For Long.

That’s the kind of wisdom that Nassib tried to impart on his teammates when he was an active player. Though Nassib made his NFL debut in 2016, the football world was widely introduced to him two years later, when the Browns were the subject of HBO’s Hard Knocks.

During the season’s first episode, Nassib was shown standing up at a whiteboard, talking to his fellow linemen about the importance of money management. Playing the role of financial advisor, the Penn State grad educated his peers about the concept of interest.

“If you learn this sh*t yourself, you can make $1 billion,” he said empathetically.

Then the real lesson began.

“If you have $1 million, and after seven years of getting 10% [interest] on that money every single year, you’re going to double it after seven years,” he said. “You double your money every seven years for 42 f*cking years, you get 64 times your original f*cking money. So you get $1 million, you can end up with $64 million by the time you retire.”

Everyone in the room was taken aback.

“Bro! It’s crazy!” Nassib added.

To further illustrate his point, Nassib brought up an interaction he had with Taylor Swift at one of her shows. Excited about meeting the pop icon, Nassib wanted to impress her with his appearance. He thought about buying a Rolex, until he thought back to the matter of interest.

“I met Taylor Swift before the concert, and I was like ‘I need to buy a roly, so she knows I got it,'” he shared. “And I didn’t, because of this.”

Myles Garrett, his All-Pro teammate, was impressed.

“So you’re telling me that all we gotta do is put $100,000 in the bank and let that sh*t sit there,” he asked for clarification.

“100%,” Nassib answered.

“Let it sit!,” he shouted back.

With a $125 million contract under his belt ($100 million guaranteed), it’s safe to say that Garrett can now afford to tuck away a lot more than $100,000.

Carl Nassib still doling out financial advice years after his plea on Hard Knocks to his #Browns teammates to invest their money. https://t.co/e1MzK80TzC — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 27, 2024

The Hard Knocks clip illustrates the connections Nassib enjoyed his teammates, which continued following his coming out. Nassib publicly came out in June 2021, playing two seasons as an out gay man.

When Nassib came out, he donated $100,000 to The Trevor Project, an organization that provides resources to struggling LGBTQ+ youth. The NFL, asserting its commitment to inclusion, has matched every year since.

Nassib walked onto the draft stage Friday with The Trevor Project’s co-founder, Peggy Rajski. When he introduced hear to the crowd in Detroit, there was widespread applause.

“I’m very proud to be representing my Cleveland Browns tonight. It’s especially meaningful for me, because they drafted me in 2016,” he said. “It’s very meaningful for me, because I’m here with Peggy Rajski, the founder and CEO of The Trevor Project. They do incredible work for crisis intervention for LGBTQ youth, and it’s really a great job. Thank you very much.”

Nassib then announced the Browns were selected Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall, which incited some good-natured boos from the Michigan crowd (the Buckeyes and Wolverines are long-time rivals).

Carl Nassib represented the @TrevorProject as he announced the @Browns 54th overall pick.



The NFL is proud to support the Trevor Project in their crisis and prevention work with LGBTQ youth ?? #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/9N49YM3XNo — NFL (@NFL) April 27, 2024

Since retiring last fall, Nassib has stayed connected with the NFL. He’s connected with other LGBTQ+ people around the game and advised Jacksonville Jaguars strength coach Kevin Maxen, who publicly came out last summer.

In addition to his advocacy work, Nassib is an entrepreneur. He’s the founder of an app called Rayze, which connects its users to nonprofits that appeal to their interests.

At 31 years old, Nassib still has his whole life ahead of him. His NFL career may be over, but he’s just beginning to make an impact.

Good thing he saved his cash!