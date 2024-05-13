A very wise woman once sang, “Music makes the people come together.” And she was right!

Music does, indeed, make the people come together. And it has always played an especially important role in the LGBTQ+ community, giving us something to identify with, sing along to, and celebrate.

Anthems, especially, have a way of bringing the the girls, gays, and theys together on the dance floor.

So, what exactly makes a gay or queer anthem?

Well, according Wikipedia:

A gay anthem is a song that has become widely popular among, or has become identified with, the gay community. Not all songs labelled as “gay anthems” were written intentionally to become gay anthems, but those that do are often marked by themes of perseverance, inner strength, acceptance, pride, and unity.

What is the ultimate queer anthem of all time? Help us decide! Tons of songs by both gay and straight singers have reached queer anthem status over the decades, many of which continue to resonate with listeners 20, 30, even 40 years after they were first released. (That's the other thing about gay anthems. They're ✨timeless!✨) We've compiled some of the most popular ones in hopes that you can help us rank which is the ultimate queer anthem of all time. Apologies in advance for any we might have missed, but feel free to add more in the comments section below! Now, let's get rocking, er, ranking! 1 "I Will Survive" by Gloria Gaynor 132 2 "Vogue" by Madonna 94 3 "Born This Way" by Lady Gaga 92 4 "I'm Coming Out" by Diana Ross 83 5 "True Colors" by Cyndi Lauper 64 6 "Smalltown Boy" by Bronski Beat 63 7 "Believe" by Cher 59 8 "Freedom! '90" by George Michael 58 9 "We Are Family" by Sister Sledge 58 10 "You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)" by Sylvester 57 11 "It's A Sin" by Pet Shop Boys 52 12 "Macho Man" by The Village People 42 13 "A Little Respect" by Erasure 40 14 "Supermodel (You Better Work)" by RuPaul 38 15 "I Want To Break Free" by Queen 37 16 "Dancing On My Own" by Robyn 36 17 "Padam Padam" by Kylie Minogue 36 18 "I'm Still Standing" by Elton John 35 19 "Together Again" by Janet Jackson 28 20 "Beautiful" by Christina Aguilera 24 21 "That's What Friends Are For" by Dionne Warwick & Friends 24 22 "Sisters Are Doin' It For Themselves" by Eurythmics and Aretha Franklin 22 23 "Break My Soul" by Beyoncé 17 24 "Unholy" by Sam Smith and Kim Petras 14 25 "Closer" by Tegan and Sara 13

