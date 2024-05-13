A very wise woman once sang, “Music makes the people come together.” And she was right!

Music does, indeed, make the people come together. And it has always played an especially important role in the LGBTQ+ community, giving us something to identify with, sing along to, and celebrate.

Anthems, especially, have a way of bringing the the girls, gays, and theys together on the dance floor.

So, what exactly makes a gay or queer anthem?

Well, according Wikipedia:

A gay anthem is a song that has become widely popular among, or has become identified with, the gay community. Not all songs labelled as “gay anthems” were written intentionally to become gay anthems, but those that do are often marked by themes of perseverance, inner strength, acceptance, pride, and unity.

What is the ultimate queer anthem of all time? Help us decide!

Tons of songs by both gay and straight singers have reached queer anthem status over the decades, many of which continue to resonate with listeners 20, 30, even 40 years after they were first released. (That's the other thing about gay anthems. They're timeless!)

We've compiled some of the most popular ones in hopes that you can help us rank which is the ultimate queer anthem of all time. Apologies in advance for any we might have missed, but feel free to add more in the comments section below!

Now, let's get rocking, er, ranking!

1

"I Will Survive" by Gloria Gaynor

132

2

"Vogue" by Madonna

94

3

"Born This Way" by Lady Gaga

92

4

"I'm Coming Out" by Diana Ross

83

5

"True Colors" by Cyndi Lauper

64

6

"Smalltown Boy" by Bronski Beat

63

7

"Believe" by Cher

59

8

"Freedom! '90" by George Michael

58

9

"We Are Family" by Sister Sledge

58

10

"You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)" by Sylvester

57

11

"It's A Sin" by Pet Shop Boys

52

12

"Macho Man" by The Village People

42

13

"A Little Respect" by Erasure

40

14

"Supermodel (You Better Work)" by RuPaul

38

15

"I Want To Break Free" by Queen

37

16

"Dancing On My Own" by Robyn

36

17

"Padam Padam" by Kylie Minogue

36

18

"I'm Still Standing" by Elton John

35

19

"Together Again" by Janet Jackson

28

20

"Beautiful" by Christina Aguilera

24

21

"That's What Friends Are For" by Dionne Warwick & Friends

24

22

"Sisters Are Doin' It For Themselves" by Eurythmics and Aretha Franklin

22

23

"Break My Soul" by Beyoncé

17

24

"Unholy" by Sam Smith and Kim Petras

14

25

"Closer" by Tegan and Sara

13

All 25 questions completed!

Share results:

What is the ultimate queer anthem of all time? Help us decide!

Replay

Want more queer content?

Subscribe to the Queerty newsletter for a daily dose of the gay agenda—straight into your inbox!
Don\'t worry, we won\'t spam you!

Don't forget to share:

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated