A very wise woman once sang, “Music makes the people come together.” And she was right!
Music does, indeed, make the people come together. And it has always played an especially important role in the LGBTQ+ community, giving us something to identify with, sing along to, and celebrate.
Anthems, especially, have a way of bringing the the girls, gays, and theys together on the dance floor.
So, what exactly makes a gay or queer anthem?
Well, according Wikipedia:
A gay anthem is a song that has become widely popular among, or has become identified with, the gay community. Not all songs labelled as “gay anthems” were written intentionally to become gay anthems, but those that do are often marked by themes of perseverance, inner strength, acceptance, pride, and unity.
What is the ultimate queer anthem of all time? Help us decide!
Tons of songs by both gay and straight singers have reached queer anthem status over the decades, many of which continue to resonate with listeners 20, 30, even 40 years after they were first released. (That's the other thing about gay anthems. They're ✨timeless!✨)
We've compiled some of the most popular ones in hopes that you can help us rank which is the ultimate queer anthem of all time. Apologies in advance for any we might have missed, but feel free to add more in the comments section below!
Now, let's get rocking, er, ranking!
"I Will Survive" by Gloria Gaynor
"Vogue" by Madonna
"Born This Way" by Lady Gaga
"I'm Coming Out" by Diana Ross
"True Colors" by Cyndi Lauper
"Smalltown Boy" by Bronski Beat
"Believe" by Cher
"Freedom! '90" by George Michael
"We Are Family" by Sister Sledge
"You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)" by Sylvester
"It's A Sin" by Pet Shop Boys
"Macho Man" by The Village People
"A Little Respect" by Erasure
"Supermodel (You Better Work)" by RuPaul
"I Want To Break Free" by Queen
"Dancing On My Own" by Robyn
"Padam Padam" by Kylie Minogue
"I'm Still Standing" by Elton John
"Together Again" by Janet Jackson
"Beautiful" by Christina Aguilera
"That's What Friends Are For" by Dionne Warwick & Friends
"Sisters Are Doin' It For Themselves" by Eurythmics and Aretha Franklin
"Break My Soul" by Beyoncé
"Unholy" by Sam Smith and Kim Petras
"Closer" by Tegan and Sara
jax florida
How about…We are the Champions?