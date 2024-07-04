10 queer Black country music artists to add to your playlist

In case you’ve been living under a rock these last few months, being queer and country is kind of having a moment. And a big part of that has to do with the release of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter.

Although some of these artists have been around for a good while, the Beyoncé effect is real, and interest in Black country music is absolutely exploding.

So if you really want to feel like you’re living home on the range, here are 10 gay black country artists to add to your playlist…