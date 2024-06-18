Chappell Roan has boldly gone to a place only few female icons –– including, but not limited to Adele and Jennifer Lawrence –– have gone before: hallowed New York gay bar Pieces.

On the heels of a jam-packed Pride Month, the “Good Luck, Babe!” singer made time to visit the Greenwich Village hot spot on Monday, June 17.

There, she supported the club’s weekly “Queen 4 Queen” night and even watched Kandy and Xunami Muse perform their gay AF new single named, of course, “It’s Giving C*nt.” We love to see bop-tresses stanning fellow bop-tresses!

And we’re sure it’s only a matter of time until we see Ms. Roan snag a well-deserved guest judge seat on RuPaul’s Drag Race. (Especially considering Ru has already dubbed her his “current obsession.”)

Xunami & Kandy muse performing their hit single It’s Giving CUNT in front of @ChappellRoan @TheKandyMuse pic.twitter.com/ZCyipOxtVq — Xunami “ijbol queen” Muse (@XunamiMuse) June 18, 2024

look at the doll @ChappellRoan supporting my drag family! ? pic.twitter.com/FvBuiv5t4B — KANDY MUSE (@TheKandyMuse) June 18, 2024

Last week, Roan won over our gay lil’ hearts all over again when she headlined the sold-out Kentuckiana Pride Festival in Louisville dressed up as “Divine, the most beautiful woman in the word, almost.”

The 26-year-old singer also met her littlest fan ever, two-year-old Juliet Wasson who also shares Roan’s trademark curly hair and affinity for sparkling pink cowboy hats.

We’re OBSESSED with mini Chappell Roan (@ChappellRoan) meeting her idol the REAL Chappell Roan at the Kentuckiana Pride Festival. ? pic.twitter.com/V8c51cxIYy — Etalk (@etalkCTV) June 17, 2024

It’s been a particularly exciting Pride Month for the “Pink Pony Club” singer, who just scored her first three entries on the Billboard Hot 100 –– “Good Luck, Babe!,” “Red Wine Supernova,” and “Hot To Go!,” respectively –– and earned stamps of approval from Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande all in the same week.

Furthermore, it seems Roan is dedicated to using her newfound notoriety to continue speaking up for the LGBTQ+ community.

During a performance at New York’s Governors Ball on Saturday (June 9), she dedicated her performance of angsty banger “My Kink is Karma” to “the White House, who asked me to perform for Pride.”

“We want liberty, freedom, and justice for all,” Roan explained. “When you do that, that’s when I’ll come.”

(Oh, and if that wasn’t badass enough, she was dressed up as a drag version of the Statue of Liberty.)

oh i fucking love chappell roan. pic.twitter.com/sWZD1LEUIU — Ari ??? (@arianasupland) June 9, 2024

The queer singer-songwriter’s love of drag queens –– whom she’s recruited as opening acts for the entirety of her recent Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess tour –– is inextricably connected to her own coming-out story.

“I grew up thinking being gay was bad and a sin,” she explained to The Guardian. “I went to the gay club once and it was so impactful, like magic. It was the opposite of everything I was taught.”

And in her meteoric rise to fame, she hopes to be a beacon of light for the flyover state queers stuck in a sea of sameness.

“I think it’s very easy to think of the Midwest and South as a monolith,” she told Paper Magazine.

“I’m like, ‘No, b*tch, there are queens everywhere, regardless if you think there are or not. There are queer people everywhere in these teeny tiny towns who are the same as the b*tches on the coasts. They just don’t have access to what those girls have.”

It sounds like the LGBTQ+ community has found its new icon, and thankfully, she’s certifiably H-O-T-T-O-G-O.

That being said, she might just be Miss Piggy… if you believe the latest TikTok conspiracies about her Muppet-esque lewks.

