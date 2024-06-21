As Pride merrily rolls along, each week serves up exciting new releases from our favorite queer and allied artists, and this week is no exception. With a pop icon making her long-awaited return, fierce collaborations and instant saves for your summer playlists, this week in new queer music delivered in more ways than one.

Get into this week’s edition of “Bop After Bop”…

“CVNTY” by Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert is back with another bold banger song with “CVNTY”, offering another tease from his upcoming EP AFTERS. Filled with fierce hedonism, the track captures the essence of modern queer culture with its trance-inducing, pulsating club beats and sultry, confident lyricism. This drop is all about owning your power, turning heads, and leaving a lasting impression, and Lambert is continuing to do just that in the pop game leading up to his new project set to drop July 19th.

“Life” by Jamie xx, Robyn

Jamie xx teams up with pop royalty Robyn on “Life,” marking her first major release since the 2018 album Honey. This nu-disco track offers an unexpected yet welcome sound from both artists, featuring Robyn’s luscious house vocals mixed with brassy, anthemic horns and pulsating zaps of energetic production. Jamie and Robyn are a music match made in disco heaven, sure to lure people to the dancefloor in true Robyn fashion.

“Love Me Tonight” by VINCINT (feat. Betty Who)

VINCINT continues to be the pop gift that keeps on giving this year. Following his stellar previous drops “Good II Me”, “Lean”, and his anthemic collaboration with Adam Lambert “Another Lover”, “Love Me Tonight” follows in the footsteps of his latest string of bangers. This shimmering, summer love song refuses to let you go, featuring a chorus to die for and stratospheric vocals courtesy of VINCINT and his extra special guest star and longtime friend, Betty Who. Amidst a busy June filled with Pride performances in London, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Jacksonville, VINCINT continues to dazzle with his infectious energy and powerhouse vocals, making “Love Me Tonight” an absolute must-listen.

“I’m Free” by Paris Hilton & Rina Sawayama

Paris Hilton has a new BFF, and in the case of her new single “I’m Free”, it’s pop savant Rina Sawayama. This glistening, summer bop is a reimagined take on the 1997 song “Free” by Ultra Naté. Inspired by Hilton hearing the song in a New York club after her traumatic time at Provo Canyon School, Hilton and Sawayama maximized their joint slay and reimagined the track into this candy-coated pop track. “A song can change your life. And that’s what ‘Free’ by Ultra Naté did for me,” Hilton said in a statement. Serving as the first single from her upcoming sophomore album, Infinite Icon, set to release on September 6, it’s safe to say we’ll be sliving in this moment until the project drops.

“Be Wild!” by The Irrepressibles

The Irrepressibles continue to build momentum for their new album with the release of “Be Wild,” just in time for Pride Month. Set in the streets of Salford and Manchester, “Be Wild” is described as a soundtrack for walking the streets, capturing homoeroticism with the sunshine of liberation and a touch of northern swagger. Directed by drag performer Joseph Wilson, the video feels like a steamy, black-and-white daydream fixated on cruising and community, soundtracked by this foreboding, slow-burn alternative jam.

