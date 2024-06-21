Queer pop artist Caroline Kingsbury dropped her critically-acclaimed debut album Heaven’s Just A Flight in 2021. Now, she’s gearing up to release a follow-up EP I Really Don’t Care! later this summer.

The lead single “Our House” dropped late last month. The upbeat, ’80s-inspired track celebrates queer joy, self-expression, and chosen family.

We caught up with Caroline for our “Top 10 Tracks” column, where we ask our favorite LGBTQ+ musicians about the music that inspires them. Here’s what she had to say…

It’s Pride month so… Ultimate Pride anthem:

“Dancing On My Own” by Robyn.

What song do you currently have on repeat:

“Lobster Telephone” by Peggy Gou. It’s damn good techno and so fun and ’80s. Peggy is one of my favorite artists out there!

Current favorite album by a queer artist:

The Age of Pleasure by Janelle Monáe. Janelle is one of the timeless artists and doesn’t get enough credit for making super queer music for 10+ years. Amazing summer album!

Go-to song when you want to dance:

“American Teenager” by Ethel Cain remix from TikTok lol.

Best music video ever made and why:

Prince’s “Raspberry Beret.” CHOREOGRAPHY! The cloud suit. Ughhh, the whole vibe with the cartoons on the walls. I adore.

Best cover by a queer singer ever recorded:

“Motivation” by Normani but… by MUNA. Ughhh, so good!

First album you ever purchased:

Billie Holiday. Her voice is my favorite voice of all time and I’d be so interested in hearing how it would translate to modern music.

Go-to song when you need a boost:

“Throat Goat” by Kim Petras.

Dream queer music collab (alive or dead):

Metamorphosis by Hilary Duff. I was, like, 8 or 9. Took my $20 bill into Walmart and bought that CD. Went home and listened… and cried haha!

Artist who’s had the greatest influence on your work:

The Killers. My brother who passed away in 2019 showed me them when I was a kid. I was addicted to “Mr. Brightside” and it helped me discover how much I love ’80s music from listening to them and working my way backwards to their influences.

Before you go, check out the lyric video for Caroline’s latest single “Our House” from her forthcoming EP I Really Don’t Care! And don’t forget to follow her on Instagram.

