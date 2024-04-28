Eve Lindley dishes on her wildest job ever, ‘Sex And The City’ & queer cowboy movie ‘National Anthem’

Eve Lindley | Photo Credit: Corey Nickols / Getty Images for IMDb

Well, howdy pardner!

For her most recent role in photographer Luke Gilford‘s feature directorial debut, National Anthem—which has been winning over film festival audiences since its debut at SXSW last year—Eve Lindley had to saddle up and learn how to ride horseback to play a rodeo star.

But the actress learned how to lasso our hearts long before the queer Western, charming in screen roles big and small, including Netflix‘s Tales Of The City sequel series, the USA Network thriller Mr. Robot, HBO’s stoner anthology High Maintenance, and the sci-fi drama film After Yang.

Your dose of fabulosi-TEA Subscribe to our newsletter for your front-row seat to all things entertainment with a sprinkle of everything else queer. Daily * Weekly *

Her big breakthrough came in AMC’s Dispatches From Elsewhere in 2020—playing the romantic lead opposite Jason Segel—the mind-bending drama which was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Limited / Anthology Series. And, in the 2022, she was part of the ensemble of Billy Eichner‘s big gay rom-com, Bros, managing to stand out in scenes with some hilarious co-stars like Ts Madison, Dot-Marie Jones, and Jim Rash.

Sometimes the characters she plays are identified as trans and sometimes they aren’t, but no matter the part, Lindley always pushes for fuller, deeper representation in her work. “[My transness] is a part of me, but there are so many other parts,” she told Vox in 2020. “I feel like a lot of us are pretty desperate for people to see the other parts because the other parts are kind of more interesting or make us who we really are, as opposed to this genetic disposition.”

With that in mind, before National Anthem makes its next festival bow at the Chicago Critics Film Fest on May 9, we decided to have Lindley as the latest guest of our rapid-fire Q&A series, Dishin’ It, to get to know a little bit more about her. In our conversation, the actress opens up about what Sex And The City taught her about friendship, the childhood crush that still makes her want to move to a treehouse, and her NSFW memories working with Ts Madison on Bros.

Is there a piece of media—whether a movie, TV series, book, album, theater, video game, etc…—that has played an important role in your understanding of queerness, the queer community, or in your own personal journey? Why does it stand out to you?

Honestly, as a kid I had such a huge imagination so it wasn’t too hard for me to find myself in characters in media. But as far as my understanding of queerness… that’s tough one. I really loved anything that spoke to chosen family. I remain such an avid fan of Sex And The City, which is not very queer at all, but I loved the way the friendships became more important than the relationships and sex. I feel like that informed my adult friendships more than anything.

Image Credit: ‘National Anthem,’ Decal Releasing

We’re so eager for your festival favorite film National Anthem to be seen by the rest of the world, a story about a group of queer rodeo performers. What’s something you learned about the rodeo lifestyle while working on that movie? Did you pick up any rodeo skills yourself?

I had so much fun learning to ride horses for National Anthem! I had like… 1-2 weeks of lessons with our amazing animal wranglers. That was like total therapy for me. It melted the New York City right off of me.

You were such a scene-stealer in Bros, even as you shared the screen with so many hilarious queer icons. Do you have a favorite funny memory from set working with that cast?

Oh my gosh that was the funnest set. It was so cool to get to improvise with legends like Jim Rash and Billy Eichner. And I feel like everyone brought their own special flavor to the comedy… one of my favorite memories was getting to work with Ts Madison on her birthday. It felt very special. Honestly some of the funniest BTS stuff is not fit to print, so I simply cannot tell you!

Where’s one of the first spaces you can remember that made you feel a part of a queer community?

Honestly I can’t really think of a tangible place. My queer friendships have always been so divine, especially with other trans women. Some days it’s hard to feel like I’m part of the community in a major way, but I always seem to find friends who remind me that I am.

You recently guested on the You Are Good podcast to sing the praises of the stone-cold classic Crossroads. If you were starring in a modern remake of the movie, which actors would you want to cast to play your two best friends—the “Kit & Mimi” to your “Lucy”?

Well, Cameron. This is actually a very insulting question, because I am well past the age of staring in such a remake. I would be playing the Kim Cattrall role, realistically. But I’m very flattered that you think of me as a Lucy.

You’ve previously spoken about holding a number of different odd jobs before your acting career took off—what would you say is the strangest job you’ve ever had and why?

I served subpoenas one summer. That was… the most wild experience. I really got to see people in such a vulnerable moment… I mentally filed away so many reactions to use in my work.

Who’s a fictional character you had a crush on at a younger age (or maybe still do!)? What do you remember loving about them?

George Of The Jungle. He was so sweet and kind and he liked animals and to this day I’m ready to give it all up to move to his treehouse.

Who is a queer or trans artist/performer/creator that you think is doing really cool work right now? Why are they someone we should all be paying attention to?

I think Nyala Moon and Vera Drew are doing really cool sh*t right now. I’m a huge fan of them both.

Eve Lindley can be seen in Luke GIlford’s National Anthem, which will next screen at the Chicago Critics Film Festival on May 9.