It’s prom season! Whether you took a platonic friend, went stag, or were able to bring a romantic partner, the high school dance is a landmark event of our teens years—one that many of us were guilty of building up as “the most important night of our lives”! The feeling of high-stakes fun—or drama!—is perfectly captured in Hulu’s new, LGBTQ+ inclusive teen comedy Prom Dates, but it’s far from the only time the queer experience at prom has been depicted on screen. This week’s streaming picks are all about the queer experience at prom, from documentaries to fairy tale endings.

From musicals to documentaries to fairytale endings, read on for more queer prom stories from film & TV to stream this weekend.Prom Queen: The Marc Hall Story

Based on a true story, this 2004 Canadian TV movie directed by John L’Ecuyer stars cutie pie Aaron Ashmore as Marc Hall, a sweet, confident gay teen who makes headlines when he wants to bring his boyfriend (Mac Fyfe) to his catholic school’s prom and sues the school to make it happen. The film is based on the landmark Hall v Durham Catholic School Board case. Prom Queen has some after-school special vibes, but its endearing lead performance and interesting real-life facts make it worth a watch. The true story behind the film was so high-profile that the actual Marc Hall made a cameo in a season two episode of Queer As Folk.

While Prom Queen: The Marc Hall Story isn’t streaming through any official channels, it can currently be viewed in full on YouTube.

Glee, Season 2, Episode 20: “Prom Queen”

Let it be known that Glee wasn’t always insufferable and problematic! The second season prom episode, which focuses on LGBTQ+ characters Kurt (Chris Colfer), Blaine (Darren Criss) and Santana (the late, great Naya Rivera), is all about the trepidation and joy of being able to be yourself at the school dance. While there are moments of homophobia—someone gets crowned prom queen in a cruel prank—the characters ultimately triumph and have a memorable night. The episode is also the culmination of a season-long arc about school bullying, which ends with a fun rendition of “Dancing Queen.” And that’s what you missed on Glee!

Now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

Queer Prom

This 2009 documentary miniseries follows Gab Youth Services, a Vancouver-based LGBTQ+ group for teens and young adults, as they plan a special inclusive prom for ages 13 – 25. They decide on a Wonderland theme and over the course of three episodes, we learn the kids’ stories, see the challenges they face and ultimately, the fabulous main event.

Now streaming on Tubi.

The Prom

Ryan Murphy’s 2020 adaptation of the Broadway musical stars just about everybody, including Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, Andrew Rannells, Tracy Ullman, Kerry Washington and—in a not-so-great performance—James Corden. In The Prom, a group of washed-out Broadway actors descend on a small midwestern town to protest the cancellation of a high school prom after a girl (Jo Ellen Pellman) tries to bring her girlfriend (Ariana DeBose). The musical is filled with hilarious and touching moments—you’ll just need to get past Corden’s attempt at playing a flamboyant gay man.

Now streaming on Netflix.

The Kicker…

This amazing Saturday Night Live sketch imagines a prom with its own red carpet. With Bowen Yang and Keegan-Michael Key wearing their best rented tuxes, this will remind you of your best and worst memories from the big night.

