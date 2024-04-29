Madonna takes her final bow, Orville Peck’s body reveal, Kitara Ravache makes her unwanted return

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

MY TWO DADS: Three weeks after tying the knot, former CNN host Don Lemon disclosed he and husband Tim Malone are actively working to expand their family with a new baby. [E! Online]

5 INCH INSEAM PRIDE: After some savvy Gen Z gays started wearing larger shorts last summer, GQ is trying to tell us short shorts are now back – even thought they never went away – just because Chris Pine keeps wearing them on the red carpet. [GQ]

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

INTO THE GROOVE: After six months and 80 shows, Madonna ended her Celebration World Tour in Mexico and brought out Salma Hayek as Frida Kahlo for the final “Vogue” performance. On Saturday, the Queen of Pop will cap off the epic run with a free concert on the beach in Rio de Janeiro, which is rumored to be her biggest concert to date.

YOU’RE GONNA HEAR ME ROAR: LGBTQ+ fans have expressed outraged at Katy Perry after she fangirled all over Twitter destroyer Elon Musk. [LGBTQ Nation]

SPEAKING HER TRUTH: Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui revealed she’s “exploring polyamory” after splitting from ex-partner Sasha Mallory. [PageSix]

MASK FOR MASC: Out country crooner Orville Peck has kept teasing fans by revealing more and more about his mysterious identity and this time he gave the gays exactly what they wanted by dropping a shirtless thirst trap.

GOING FOR THE GOLD: Gay gymnast Heath Thorpe announced he is just one win away from qualifying for the Paris Summer Olympics. [Outsports]

SAY WHAT: While more male singers and rappers have been rocking nail polish and expressing themselves by wearing gender nonconforming outfits, rapper Fat Joe said he believes it’s only being done to sell records by appealing to LGBTQ+ fans. [World Star HipHop]

SHUT UP EVAN: Queer journalist and pop culture tastemaker Evan Ross Katz‘s wild NYC wedding featured a performance by Mandy Moore, a life-size cutout of Sarah Michelle Gellar, and RHONY stars Jenna Lyons and Dorinda Medley. [NY Times]

LOUD & PROUD: Eights months since coming out as pansexual and after a lifetime of worrying about other people’s opinions of him, Wayne Brady said he’s done caring about what other people think of him or his life.

SASHAY AWAY: After previously announcing he was abandoning his failed congressional campaign, expelled former GOP Rep. George Santos’ latest grift entails relaunching his raggedy drag persona “Kitara Ravache” on Cameo in order to try and make some much-needed cash. Don’t do it, kids! [Mediaite]

DON’T SAY GAY JUST SING: While Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin were attending the lavish wedding of a billionaire CEO at the base of the Great Pyramids in the anti-LGBTQ+ nation of Egypt, the *NSYNC singer surprised other guests by performing a rendition of “Bye, Bye, Bye” at the reception. [People]

MADELINE ASHTION REALNESS: Drag Race legends Trinity the Tuck and Jujubee upped their Snatch Game skills by channeling Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn in an homage to the 1992 cult hit Death Becomes Her for their new music video “Til Death Becomes Us.” Peep cameos from Kylie Sonique Love, Peppermint, and Sherry Vine, among others.