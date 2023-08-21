Baggy shorts are in, short shorts are out, and millennial gays are very, very unhappy

Way back in April, we sent out a reminder that short shorts are the only acceptable choice this summer. But apparently, we were wrong.
According to Joel Kim Booster, bootie shorts are out, and big shorts are in.
WHAT?!?!
Like most new chaotic fashion trends, we can thank Gen Z for reintroducing baggy low-riders into our lives. Over the last couple of years, a rash of young celebrities–ranging from Justin Bieber to Bella Hadid—have taken to wearing oversized clothing on red carpets and runways. As a result, high-tier fashion brands such as Marc Jacobs and Balenciaga have all marketed XXL sizes.
On the small screen, perhaps no character embodies this mish-mash style more than Portia, Jennifer Coolidge’s fresh-out-of-undergrad assistant in the most recent season of the hit HBO show, White Lotus. Haley Lu Richardson’s character continually wore clothing that did not match, such as a cropped Tommy Hilger shirt with forest green linen pants or a sleek dress with an ugly printed shirt tied around her waste.
As fashionista Emma McClendon explained to The Washington Post, Gen Zers are wearing “clothes that typically we would consider hyper-gendered,” but playing with them in a non-gendered way.
These loose, David Byrne-like fits stand in stark contrast to the millennial-favored low-waist skinny jeans and tight Lulu Lemon shorts and yoga pants. Ironically, Kim Booster’s character in Fire Island dresses like a true millennial gay as he bops around the Pines, sporting speedos and little clubbing shorts.
But now, he’s all about the long jean shorts, paired with traditionally more effeminate items such as a crop top.
I’m personally loving big short summer… pic.twitter.com/HQcWfszlXs— Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) August 18, 2023
So yes, we’ve established big clothes are in, and tight clothes are out. But how does this trend actually, you know, look?
Gays on the platform now known as X are weighing in, and giving very mixed reviews.
Killing myself— Admiral Snaccbar 🐙 (@Chris_Mench) August 18, 2023
Oh hell no— johnny. (@itsjohnny81s) August 18, 2023
August 18, 2023
I’m not a Hey Arnold character, help— Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) August 18, 2023
We are going back to the houses we were raised in to see if we can fit our pairs from high school— a soakin clock (@MikelleStreet) August 18, 2023
That’s a nah from me— OneTon aka ShrimpTastic fka Zen (@OneTonSoup8) August 19, 2023
I work too hard for my meaty legs and glutes to be draped under a horrid 90s comeback
Now, it’s worth pointing out that many of these naysaying gays appear to be in their 30s themselves, making them true millennials. But as one of the posters mentions, we spend all year working on our thicc thighs and glorious glutes.
What a shame to cover them up!
There is evidence that gays are more attracted to the lower body as well. A 2021 survey of 102 gay men found that 37 percent of respondents prefer a bigger lower body, and 48 percent like to see an athletic upper body paired with a strong butt.
For comparison’s sake, 32 percent of respondents said they prefer a bigger upper body, and only 20 percent lust after a huge upper body with a weak butt.
These very baggy shorts are covering up our best assets; and let’s be honest: they’re kind of an eye sore!
Then again, I am a 30-year-old gay myself, who just spent the last week prancing around Provincetown in 5-inch inseams.
It’s apparent those who are anti-baggy fits are behind the times. If gays want to start dressing like Rudy Giuliani on the golf course, we shouldn’t judge them.
the big short summer pic.twitter.com/E4bOnKDWIv— wes 🪐 (@gayreceptionist) August 18, 2023
OK, maybe we should judge them a little bit…
August 18, 2023
ft fran pic.twitter.com/GMCNfkOJRc— boo (@boopyape) August 18, 2023
Naur 😁 pic.twitter.com/8g9c6ATT7V— SnaxxAttack (@MrHippoKing) August 18, 2023
This is the Brooklyn gay uniform. Short shorts is still mandatory everywhere in Hells Kitchen— 9th Ave Chopped Cheese (@summerallyr) August 18, 2023
Lol. We oldies have seen the cycle over and over. It’ll take time, but it’s not surprising that these are making a comeback. Everything does. I still remember when skinny jeans were a joke, then they became the standard. Now they’re funny again.— Alfonso Matias (@Tucsonspringman) August 18, 2023
S.anderson
Baggy, oversized clothes are not, and never were attractive. Those kinds of things feed body negativity.
DennisBTR
BS -they are not “in”. It’s just a few misguided and fashion lightweights that want to change things up for the sake of change and nothing more.
Baggy clothes are never the correct choice, especially for a gay guy.
Rambeaux
You are right, but I am afraid that I look baggy in any clothes.
And it isn’t the clothes.
Fname Optional Lname
so gay men should never wear baggy clothes?
Some of you seem to assume that all gay men have perfect bodies and any gay who is overweight is just invisible.
Pleakley
Unless you’re still in high school where peer pressure is all but impossible to deviate from, wear whatever you want.
Jim
LOL Joel Kim Booster doesn’t set fashion. Gay men do
sfhairy
LOL, yeah that’s a nope, especially if you don’t miss out on a leg day!
moviemag
I will heed Momma’s wise words from years ago…if you remember it from the first time around, you shouldn’t wear it the second time around.
Openminded
I like that. Unfortunately, @ 60+, I remember it on the 3rd and 4th time round.
TruthBeKnown
If it goes below the knees, it’s not shorts: it’s cholo shorts or capri pants. Not shorts. (Sorry Joel KB — your fashion sucks.)
Thad
I’m old. My birthday was yesterday, it’s official.
But I bought new shorts last week, with that 5″ inseam. Aqua.
I like how I look in them And they’re a size smaller than shorts I’ve worn for years. Must be living right.
abfab
Diane Keaton.
Fahd
Everywhere is having hotter and hotter temperatures in the summer, and there’s a huge push on for clothes that can be manufactured sustainably and are overall environmentally friendly. I say no to baggy denim shorts/capri pants. You do you, but ask yourself the bigger questions when giving in to “fashion trends”.