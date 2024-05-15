Andrew Scott (Photo: Shutterstock)

Actor Andrew Scott’s next project is likely to be his hottest yet. The Irish, gay thespian is voicing an erotic audiobook called The Queen’s Guardsman. It’s an original story for the audiobook app Quinn.

The app specializes in risque, arousing content. It offers a variety of categories, including ‘Boyfriend’, ‘Butt stuff’, ‘Daddy’, and ‘Strangers to Lovers’.

Quinn announced that Scott would be narrating the part of Robb the Protector in a story called The Queen’s Guard. It drops on the app tomorrow (May 16). You have to sign up to listen to it.

Now introducing… Andrew Scott as Robb the Protector.



The Queen’s Guard, a Quinn Original series, hits the Quinn app on May 16, 2024. pic.twitter.com/CSRD9CrJUY — Quinn (@tryquinn_) May 13, 2024

Commenting on his story, Scott says in a teaser video clip that it’s for fans of “a bit of fantasy and historical fiction.”

“I think you’re gonna really fall in love with this story.”

An excerpt finds Proctor (Scott) admiring the marks on the body of the person he lusts after.

“Look at you. Look at how beautifully your body bears the marks of everything you’ve been through. I could worship every one of them.”

It’s not yet known if the story centers on a gay or straight relationship.

This is not the first time a notable name has voiced a Quinn story. Previous contributors include Jesse Willams (Grey’s Anatomy) and Gossip Girl actor Thomas Doherty.

Now introducing… Solstice Starr AKA Jesse Williams ✨



“The Misty Door,” a Quinn Original series voiced by @iJesseWilliams, hits the Quinn app on March 2, 2023. You won’t want to miss it. pic.twitter.com/FM61oFDf4r — Quinn (@tryquinn_) February 25, 2023

Scott made his breakthrough with theater work but came to wider attention playing Moriarty on the TV reboot Sherlock, and then as the “Hot Priest” on Fleabag.

However, it was his starring role in All Of Us Strangers at the end of December, and then more recently in Ripley on Netflix, that raised his star further.

Jonathan Bailey lands lead role in new Jurassic Park movie

Scott was not the only gay actor confirming a new project this week. On Monday, British actor Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers, Bridgerton) posted a photo to Instagram of himself on the Jurassic World ride at Universal Studios.

The 35-year-old captioned it, “Hold onto your butts” (a line uttered by Samuel L Jackson in the original Jurassic Park movie).

Was Bailey revealing a future movie role?

Yes, he was! He later appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Kimmel to confirm he has a lead role in the next Jurassic World movie. The film will be a spin-off from the Jurassic World movies featuring Chris Pratt but with a new cast.

“I mean it’s mind-blowing and it’s brilliant,” Bailey said of landing the role. “I remember going to see Jurassic Park with my family. ‘It’s history and it’s the John Williams score. It’s Steven Spielberg. I have got nightmares for sort of 30 years, so now my nightmare has come true.”

Bailey talks more about it at the beginning of his appearance (below).

Before that movie arrives, check out Bailey in season 3 of Bridgerton. The first episodes drop on Netflix tomorrow. He will also featured in the movie version of Wicked, due later this year, and has a cameo in the third season of Heartstopper.

