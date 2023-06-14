Luke Evans reveals why he’s never played gay in films… until now

I’ve been ready to take that step for ages. I just haven’t found the right story [until now]. And this was something I hadn’t seen before, and it’s clearly something that we’re all going through.



Divorce is as right for a gay couple as marriage, and I hadn’t really seen that, and when I read it, every time I’ve read the script, I wept. So I just thought, ‘Maybe this is a good time, and this is a good role to pick up and do.’



It was a wonderful experience: traumatic at times, painful at times, very real, very visceral and very relatable.



You don’t have to be gay to enjoy this or understand this story. People all over the world go through divorce, breakups and custody battles. Families break up all the time, but this is the story of hope, and how they get through it, and how a new chapter is started, but a different kind of chapter.



Luke Evans speaking to People about his new film Our Son, in which he plays one half of a divorcing gay couple (opposite Billy Porter) involved in a contentious custody battle over their young son.