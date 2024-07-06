Joey Zauzig’s snack, Austin Show’s pose & Troye Sivan’s tease

This week Brandon Flynn showed off his manspread, comedian Amber Ruffin came out of the closet, and a fan allegedly “made out with J*nathan Gr*ff for like 30 mins.”
Here’s what happened on Instagram:
This week Brandon Flynn showed off his manspread, comedian Amber Ruffin came out of the closet, and a fan allegedly “made out with J*nathan Gr*ff for like 30 mins.”
Here’s what happened on Instagram:
And Matteo Lane took a shower.
Don't forget to share:
Thirsty for more?Subscribe to our newsletter to indulge in daily entertainment news, cultural trends, and visual delights.
2 Comments*
-
-
Rikki Roze
All of these photographs are beyond boring. Most of them are just bad photographs. Seems that anyone can post anything in this section. Who edits the selections?
SUPREME
@Rikki, all of them? absolutely every last one of them?