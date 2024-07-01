Brandon Flynn (Photo: Shutterstock)

New York City celebrated Pride over the weekend and it looks like actor Brandon Flynn was among those who joined in the celebrations.

Flynn posted a photo of himself on a subway bench. He’s wearing a short kilt and his legs are spread.

“Ok. Happy pride! Grateful to be sober, grateful to be proud, love you all xx”

Your day is about to get a little hotter Sign up for the Queerty newsletter to get your fix of heartthrobs with a side of the hottest queer news and culture. Daily * Weekly *

The photo has received over a quarter of a million likes in less than a day.

Flynn posted a similar image to his stories.

(Screenshot)

Many liked the image because of the reference to sobriety. Flynn has often posted in the past about his sobriety milestones.

“Congratulations on your sobriety ❤️happy pride,” was one well-liked comment.

However, we also think people liked the image for more lusty reasons.

“*sits on lap* congrats on being sober!!💪🏼” quipped one follower.

“We want to know if you went proper Scottish under that kilt 😂” asked another.

“So hot omg,” said TikTok star Sabrina Brier.

Coming out

Flynn, 30, shot to fame on the show 13 Reasons Why (2017–2020). He also appeared in True Detective, Ratched, and Apple+ TV’s recent Manhunt.

In 2019, he spoke to Variety about coming out, saying he never actually chose to publicly talk about his sexuality. It was kinda assumed he was gay because he posted about his support for marriage equality. Some sections of the internet took this as his coming out.

“I came out to my family and my friends around 10 years ago. So even when the industry caught wind of me being bisexual or gay or whichever one they choose to go with, it didn’t feel like it was my own, and I think that’s a bit frustrating for me and that’s where I feel a bit judged that I didn’t get to do that, nor did I really want to.

“It didn’t seem that it would make a difference whether I came out or not because it’s just my life, and if people were watching my life, they would just know that. But it did feel like I had to come out — even though I didn’t ever come out to the public, in a weird way, I just one day read an article where I came out in the terms that they wanted me to come out.”

“The Parenting”

According to IMDB, Flynn’s next project is a movie called The Parenting. The horror-comedy focuses on a gay couple, played by Flynn and Nik Dodani, who rent a holiday home for themselves and their respective parents. Only when they arrive do they discover the residence is haunted by a 400-year-old poltergeist. The movie will also feature Brian Cox, Edie Falco and Lisa Kudrow.

Don't forget to share: