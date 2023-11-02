Brandon Flynn strips down to his Calvins and proves he’s the total package

Brandon Flynn is in his supermodel era.

After letting us have it by flaunting his six-pack in Calvin Klein’s Pride campaign earlier this year, the 13 Reasons Why hunk is strutting his stuff in his underwear again, but this time it’s for the brand’s new holiday ads.

The out 30-year-old poured his taut physique into a pair of burgundy boxer briefs that are definitely getting us into the spirit of things.

That’s quite a Christmas package!

credit: Calvin Klein/Photography by James Brodribb

But Flynn isn’t just flaunting his skivvies as he’s appears wearing outerwear as well.

While there are a few images of his shirtless frame, the Ratched star also sizzles in the brand’s denim, tank tops, sweaters, and button down shirts.

Photographer James Brodribb captured Flynn striking poses and showcasing his natural charisma, while working the camera in the casual fits.

Flynn is the face of the fashion brand’s new ad blitz alongside seasoned model and socialite Hailey Bieber.

“Our 2023 holiday campaign is part of our ongoing approach to increasing brand impact and to building desire around our core products,” said Jonathan Bottomley, executive vice president and global chief marketing officer of Calvin Klein, per WWD.

“Featuring long-term brand ambassadors Hailey Bieber and Brandon Flynn, the distinctive creative treatment was crafted to cut through and to excite consumers around our seasonal essentials.”

Flynn is definitely a must-have this season!

The Miami native has been fostered a successful working relationship with Calvin Klein and, in addition to their Pride and Holiday collaborations, he was the face of their fall denim collection.

In September, Flynn displayed his good genes by rocking the brand’s classic jeans in a new commercial

“@brandonflynn in Calvin Klein denim,” the design house captioned the clip. “Name a better duo.”

Since playing the bisexual character of Justin Foley on the Netflix teen drama 13 Reasons Why for four seasons, Flynn has appeared in in the 2022 Hellraiser reboot and Ryan Murphy‘s Ratched.

He will next be seen in the AppleTV+ series Manhunt.

This summer he got behind the camera and directed folk singer-songwriter Big Girl’s “Forever” music video.

Fans wanting to get into Flynn’s jeans can shop the entire Calvin Klein campaign on the brand’s website. Check out a few more shots of Flynn in his natural habitat below: