Brandon Flynn flaunts his Pride & six-pack as he strips down to his Calvins for the brand’s new campaign

credit: Calvin Klein/Karim Sadli

Brandon Flynn has a lot to be proud of.

The 13 Reasons Why hunk is putting his fit physique front and center to star in Calvin Klein’s Pride 2023 campaign. Aptly titled “Let It Out,” the visuals feature Flynn dropping trou to expose the brand’s Pride-themed boxers and briefs with the words “This Is Love” across the waistband.

In a sultry video clip set to Underworld’s iconic 1996 hit “Born Slippy (Nuxx),” Flynn,29, saunters through various stages of undress as he models more of the collection while simultaneously getting hearts racing faster than the song’s beat.

Get ready to buy everything:

In addition to Flynn, nonbinary actor Amandla Stenberg also appears in the campaign that features over 99 items, including jocks, thongs, crop tops, mesh shirts, and two message t-shirts: “Empower Each Other” and “Show Up for Trans Youth.”

“The 2023 “This Is Love” collection celebrates freedom of expression through vibrant pieces designed with versatility in mind – fluid pieces that can be styled with anything, by anyone, during Pride festivities and throughout the year,” Calvin Klein said in a statement, which also listed some of the LGBTQ+ organizations they’ve partnered with this year.

“In line with our year-round support of the LGBTQIA+ community, Calvin Klein is proud to have committed over $220,000 USD to NGOs including PFLAG National, ILGA World, Transgender Law Center, and more in 2023 to date additionally, Calvin Klein Australia and the PVH Foundation donated $55,000 USD to BlaQ Aboriginal Corporation this year.”

Flynn rose to fame playing the bisexual character of Justin Foley on the Netflix teen drama 13 Reasons Why for four seasons.

While the series was mired with controversy since its inception, the fate of Flynn’s character in the 2020 series finale drew more outrage after Justin died suddenly from AIDS complications after only recently contracting HIV. The storyline was accused of being wildly irresponsible considering the advancement of HIV meds and that it normally takes a decade for someone with untreated HIV to progress to AIDS.

In real life, Flynn came out out as gay in 2018 and was in a short whirlwind romance with Sam Smith. He was also rumored to have been romantically linked to Game of Thrones and Eternals actor Robert Madden, but neither ever spoke publicly about the status of their relationship.

After 13 Reasons Why bit the dust, Flynn starred in the dark indie comedy Looks Could Kill, appeared alongside Sarah Paulson in Ryan Murphy‘s Ratched series, and tried to evade Pinhead in the 2022 Hellraiser reboot.

He’ll next be seen in the AppleTV+ series Manhunt, which centers on the search for John Wilkes Booth after the assassination of Abraham Lincoln. A release date has yet to be announced.

Check out more enviable photos from Calvin Klein’s 2023 Pride campaign and Flynn’s Insta below:

a flash of skin. Let it out



Brandon Flynn in the new Pride collection. pic.twitter.com/tww5KXjZri — calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) May 23, 2023