Trans actress Jamie Clayton cast as the iconic Pinhead in Hellraiser reboot

There’s a movie reboot of horror classic Hellraiser on the way courtesy of streamer Hulu. Yesterday, it and production company Spyglass Media Group announced the casting of actress Jamie Clayton for the iconic role of Pinhead.

Clayton, 43, is best known for her roles in Sense8 and The L Word: Generation Q, among other shows.

Deadline reports the movie will star Odessa A’zion (Grand Army), along with gay actor Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why, Ratched) Goran Visnjic (The Boys, ER) Drew Starkey (Outer Banks, Love, Simon) Adam Faison (Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, Into the Dark), Aoife Hinds (Normal People, Anne Boleyn), Selina Lo (Boss Level) and Hiam Abbass (Blade Runner 2049, Succession).

It was also announced that Hellraiser author, the gay horror writer Clive Barker, has come on board as a producer. Spyglass has previously called the new movie a “loyal, yet evolved reimagining” of the 1987 original.

Director David Bruckner said in a statement: “It’s been such an honor to have Clive on board to help support and shepherd us through the incredible universe he created so long ago. Combined with a fearless and committed cast, including the amazing Jamie Clayton, who fully embodies the role as the Hell Priest, we’re aiming to create a very special new chapter in the Hellraiser legacy.”

Clayton has been a vocal advocate for more inclusive casting for trans actors. In 2019, promoting her role in the HBO Max docuseries Equal, she told Gay Times, “The only difference between a trans character and a cis character is that cis characters aren’t bogged down in language and dialogue about their gender identity. So in actuality, on any show that you love, any character could be trans if you want them to be.”

She took to Twitter and Instagram to spread the news of her Pinhead casting, brandishing the Hellraiser puzzle box that is used to summon the demons in the story.