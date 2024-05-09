Anderson Cooper isn’t the only handsome gay zaddy who happens to be besties with with Andy Cohen.

Meet Bruce Bozzi, a 58-year-old former hospitality executive that’s been friends with Cohen for decades.

He’s also extremely fit and easy on the eyes.

Bozzi and Cohen have been running around together since they were both twentysomething twinks in the ’90s.

Bravo fans may recognize Bozzi as he’s turned up behind the bar on Watch What Happens Live on several occasions.

The pair have traveled the world together, partied with Madonna on multiple occasions, and been there for each other through the highs and lows.

They are also opposites in certain regards.

“I remember being in an airport once with him and we ran into someone who I just find kind of awful,” Cohen said of traveling with Bozzi to the NY Times in 2022. “And Bruce goes up to them and gives them the biggest kiss. He’s the nicest, most welcoming and open person to everyone, and it’s so wildly annoying to me.”

Bozzi also has visual proof of Cohen’s wild party days and his bikini legend status.

Up until 2020, Bozzi’s family owned the upscale steakhouse chain The Palm, where he was executive vice president.

He currently owns the liquor brand Mujen Spirits and hosts the podcast “Table for Two,” where he interviews famous pals like Tom Ford, Matt Bomer, Anna Wintour and Sarah Jessica Parker while enjoying a meal together.

Since 2016, Bozzi’s been married to Hollywood mogul Bryan Lourd, the CEO and co-chairman of Creative Artists Agency (CAA). The couple share a 16-year-old daughter, Ava.

Lourd, 63, is also father to American Horror Story actress Billie Lourd, his daughter with the late, great Carrie Fisher.

Lately, Bozzi has been upping his gym goals and sharing more deets of how he maintains his rock hard physique with his more than 150K followers.

When the Los Angeles-based fitness enthusiast is in NYC, he also sneaks in workouts with Cohen’s personal trainer Stanislav Kravchenko.

With Cooper and Bozzi at his side, Cohen definitely has the market cornered on handsome zaddy BFFs from coast-to-coast.

Check out Bozzi’s podcast “Table for Two” here. Then scroll down for more sizzling shots from his thirsty Instagram and give him a follow…

