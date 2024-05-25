It’s still spring, sure, but Memorial Day weekend is here, and social media shows Hot Gay Summer is upon us.

Memorial Day weekend also coincides with the International Mr. Leather conference in Chicago, but the gays will also be flocking to Fire Island, P-town, Rehoboth Beach, Palm Springs, Saugatuck, and all the other queer getaway spots across the nation on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Wait am I the only gay who didn’t plan a Memorial Day getaway with other gays — Southern Homo (@SouthernHomo) May 23, 2020

X users know that MDW is the start of a summer of sashaying through sand and surf and saluting our studs in Speedos…

Straights on Memorial Day vs Gays on Memorial Day pic.twitter.com/fWcZut94Kj — ? (@heyjaeee) May 31, 2021

And that’s not the only way to show our colors.

Of course, the glut of MDW events might require tough choices…

I just realized this weekend me and the besties going to Ft. Lauderdale for Memorial Day weekend AND next weekend is Orlando Gay Days! ? pic.twitter.com/SUg0z0Tee0 — Celebration Tour ?? (@iconer1983) May 19, 2024

But some of us are making a game plan.

Waiting for the DC gays to organize the google map of every DC gay house in Rehoboth for Memorial Day weekend again — jake (@trytofindmejobs) May 15, 2024

So don’t be left behind…

The gay version of The Leftovers is about when 2% of the population didn’t go to Palm Springs for Memorial Day Weekend — Christian Tucci (@chrtucci) May 29, 2021

And don’t forget to enjoy it while it lasts!

Gays will spend Memorial Day in Palm Springs, 4th of July in Cartagena, four different 4-day weekends on Fire Island, and Labor Day in Mykonos and then sit down at their desk in September and be like “I’m overdue for a vacation henny!” — Christian Tucci (@chrtucci) July 29, 2019

Now, without any further ado, here are social media users who have already shown off skin recently—either solo, with significant others, or with buddies!

gay summer has begun pic.twitter.com/aLH50iiGd7 — Peter (@petermarietoto) May 7, 2024

THIS IS TRANS JOY RIGHT HERE pic.twitter.com/06ZGIrR5z0 — Ezra Butler (@ezbutler_) May 10, 2024

I think I’m a Sydney gay now? pic.twitter.com/qKkR00XzzL — David (@dmejiacanales) April 21, 2024

I am determined to have a hot boy summer this year ? pic.twitter.com/1vQ9HrKxXP — tylrvibes (@imtylrvibes) February 22, 2024

