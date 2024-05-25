Two friends seating on the beach together

It’s still spring, sure, but Memorial Day weekend is here, and social media shows Hot Gay Summer is upon us.

Memorial Day weekend also coincides with the International Mr. Leather conference in Chicago, but the gays will also be flocking to Fire Island, P-town, Rehoboth Beach, Palm Springs, Saugatuck, and all the other queer getaway spots across the nation on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

X users know that MDW is the start of a summer of sashaying through sand and surf and saluting our studs in Speedos…

And that’s not the only way to show our colors.

Of course, the glut of MDW events might require tough choices…

But some of us are making a game plan.

So don’t be left behind…

And don’t forget to enjoy it while it lasts!

Now, without any further ado, here are social media users who have already shown off skin recently—either solo, with significant others, or with buddies!

