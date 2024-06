Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!

We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.

Whether it was Matt Bomer‘s navy luxury, Wilson Cruz serving executive realness, Jelani Alladin’s fuchsia spectacular, or Amanda Lepore giving bombshell, the lewks looks did not disappoint.

Peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days below…