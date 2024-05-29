André Lamoglia is feeling his supermodel era.

The Elite hunk has enticed audiences with his sizzling portrayal of bi king Iván Carvalho on the Netflix blockbuster series since season five and is now riling up fans with a fiery new fashion photo shoot.

Rocking a bad boy scruffy beard, the 26-year-old Brazilian bombshell posed shirtless in a leather jacket that flaunted his smooth pecs and abs.

As a bonus, his low-rise jeans gave a peek at those highly sought after V lines (a.k.a. sex lines or c*m gutters). 👀

Zoolander could never!

As you can imagine, those V lines are not easy to get and a sign of someone with a dedicated fitness regimen.

“V lines are where the obliques meet the transversus abdominis muscles. They are only visible when you have a very low body fat percentage, which can either mean 11% or lower for men, and 14% or lower for women,” fitness and nutrition specialist David Wiener told British GQ.

Lamoglia is no joke in the gym and it shows when barely wearing clothes in this spread.

Lensed by Madrid-based fashion photographer Juan Miguel Herrero, the images also included close-up shots of Lamoglia’s handsome visage, one of his hairy pits at full attention, and a color photo of his leather look that gave you a birds-eye view of that flawless bronzed physique.

Face card never declines.

PERFEITO ?? — ? André Lamoglia em uma nova atualização no Instagram feed



? (Juan Miguel Herrero) pic.twitter.com/g6YocQCiVn — André Lamoglia Info (@Infoandrela) May 28, 2024

André Lamoglia por Juan Miguel Herrero. ???? pic.twitter.com/p83BLMDABP — André Lamoglia Brasil (@andrelamogliabr) May 29, 2024

Lamoglia is no stranger to fashion campaigns have previously worked with brands like Ralph Lauren, Prada and Dolce Gabbana and appeared on the covers of international fashion magazines L’ Officiel Austria and Harper’s Bazaar Brasil.

This past year also saw some major milestones in Lamogila’s acting career as he wrapped the eighth and final season of Elite and also acted in English for the first time in a crossover role on Netflix’s South African series Blood & Water.

The talented actor has now mastered working in his native Portuguese, Spanish and English, which had been a goal of his since first starting out in the industry as a child in Brazil.

“At first, I can’t deny that it was a challenge. Bringing the naturalness we have when we are acting in our language to another is not always a simple task. But with time, studies, practices and using the language more and more on a daily basis, you will advance and feel more and more comfortable,” he told Forbes Brazil.

“I once saw someone say that you know you are too familiar with Spanish, English, etc., when you find yourself dreaming in a different language… and this has happened quite often. Today, I feel comfortable with whatever comes in these two languages, in addition to Portuguese, of course!”

Lamoglia has yet to announce what he’s working on next, but his rabid fans will be ready to take it all in regardless of what language it is in.

While Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for the final season of Elite, all previous seven seasons are available to stream on the platform.

