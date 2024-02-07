André Lamoglia gets steamy wearing nothing but a towel in new bathroom video

Now everyone can be a bronzed god like André Lamoglia.

While the Brazilian actor has been a gay fave for his portrayal of bisexual king Ivan on Netflix‘s blockbuster Spanish-language hit Elite, Lamoglia is now riling up fans with a thirsty glimpse into his secret bathroom behavior and it’s all in the name of fashion.

The hunk proved he’s not beyond wearing a little makeup to get that heartthrob glow in a new ad for Dolce & Gabbana’s latest tinted moisturizer.

To promote the brand’s campaign for the cosmetic, curiously titled Millennial Skin, the 26-year-old bared most of his borderline Gen Z flesh.

Slather it all over us, André!

credit: Instagram (@andrelamoglia)

In the clip, the hunky star dons nothing but a towel on his wet physique as he begins his post-bath skin regimen that includes checking himself out in the mirror to rub the tinted moisturizer on his already impeccably dewy skin.

Move over Jacob Elordi, we need a Lamoglia scented candle stat:

His latest modeling stint comes after wrapping production the eighth and final season of Elite in December.

Lamoglia joined the series in season 5 and garnered international fame as his on-screen romance with former co-star Manu Ríos became a central storyline.

Although its unclear what’s in store on season 8, fans can won’t have to wait too long to see what his character is up to as he’s set to appear in a crossover role on Netflix’s English-language South African teen crime drama Blood & Water.

On Wednesday, the streaming giant shared the trailer for the show’s upcoming fourth season with Lamoglia bringing his sizzling chemistry to the halls of the thriller’s prestigious Parkhurst College as an exchange student.

While he may be on another continent and speaking another language, Lamoglia’s Ivan wastes no time acclimating by hooking up and getting wrapped up in a sex tape. Making Las Encinas proud!

While Netflix has yet to reveal a premiere date for the final season of Elite, fans can start streaming the fourth season of Blood & Water starting on March 1. Watch Lamoglia in the the Blood & Water trailer below:

