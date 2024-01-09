André Lamoglia’s bisexual days on ‘Élite’ are over & we’re gonna need a minute

The fact that Élite is coming to an end is starting to really set in.

After Netflix announced the blockbuster Spanish-language series’ upcoming eighth season would be its last, we had to process the thought of not getting to see our favorite Las Encinas hunks on a regular basis.

Last month, Omar Ayuso told Queerty he was about to film the show’s final episodes and now fellow heartthrob André Lamoglia is reflecting on his time on the series, which wrapped production on December 20th.

The 26-year-old has been playing the show’s resident bisexual hottie Iván Carvalho since season 5 and garnered international fame as his on-screen romance with former co-star Manu Ríos became a fan-favorite.

While Ríos unfortunately left at the end of season 6, Lamoglia kept the fire going by starting a romance with newbie twink Fernando Lindez during season 7.

Although its unclear what’s in store for his character on season 8, Lamoglia is beyond grateful to have been a part of the groundbreaking queer-positive series and credits Élite for making him a better actor.

“As an actor it has taught me a lot,” Lamoglia told Mexican fashion magazine Bad Hombre.

“I always say that Élite is a series that challenges you as an actor because it demands a lot… at the same time I have to film a scene in which I am very happy, having a good time, in love, I also have I have to record another one in which I am suffering from the death of my father, while drugged. So they are types of sequences that demand a lot from an actor as well.”

Le damos la bienvenida al 2024 junto @andrelamoglia, una figura destacada en la escena actoral contemporánea, siendo reconocido de manera prominente por su excepcional interpretación del personaje Iván en la serie de renombre internacional, @EliteNetflix



While he had established a list of acting credits in his native Brazil, landing Élite in 2021 completely altered the course of his life.

“Because of the series, today I have the opportunity to reach international audiences, as it is one of the most viewed series on Netflix,” he added. “Over the last three years, I have been given the opportunity for people to see my work, for people to know me, and to meet incredible people.”

Not to mention all those sizzling pics he gifted his loyal followers.

Thanks to Élite, Lamoglia also got to act for the first time in English.

In a special crossover role with Netflix’s English-language South African teen crime drama Blood & Water, Lamoglia will appear as Ivan up transferring from Las Encinas to the show’s prestigious Parkhurst College as part of an exchange program.

Elite x Sangue e Agua é o crossover que a gente não sabia que precisava!



Lamoglia said the opportunity was “incredible” without giving any specific details away.

One thing he wasn’t shy about was disclosing which season was of Éite was his favorite.

“I like [season] two, five, and I’m really liking this last one too,” he said being politically correct. “Each one has its own thing.”

Yes, and now we only have one more to look forward too. Sigh!

While Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for the final season of Élite, here’s a few more shots of Lamoglia looking fine in the fashion spread for Bad Hombre: