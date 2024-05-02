Sniffies unveils horny, new in-app search filters, while Grindr’s latest update polarizes users

Image Credit: Courtesy of Sniffies

Is there a new supreme in the world of online LGBTQ+ hookups?

Sniffies –– the rising, map-based queer cruising web-app –– is giving the gays everything they want by finally rolling out their own set of filters.

Now, according to a press release, users “can effortlessly discover fellow cruisers who align with their preferences, ensuring more meaningful connections and encounters.”

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

You asked for it. Begged, even. Sniffies Filters are live. ? pic.twitter.com/cTUE0QFBvP — sniffies (@sniffiesapp) April 24, 2024

OK, so “meaningful” might be an overly optimistic word to describe the kind of meetups occurring on Sniffies.

Still, we’ve got to hand it to them for listening to their users and developing a set of features that cater particularly to their patently horny following.

With the app’s new “Cruiser Filters,” you can filter your nearby map and search for suitors by age, position, body type, sexuality, and even endowment –– which is reportedly already “generating considerable excitement among users.”

(Calm down, size queens!)

Am witnessing a middle aged man next to me on the train, on sniffies, while wearing a wedding band and having his phone wallpaper as his family portrait with kids and a wife…. I- pic.twitter.com/8ojiQttiR8 — carsen (@cvrsen) April 29, 2024

The hookup site, which advertises a slightly more promiscuous and anonymous experience a lá the tradition of gay cruising, launched in 2018 and has quickly become the “fastest-growing” platform for queer users seeking a casual fling.

With its focus on kinks, public play, and X-rated profile pics at no cost to users –– though a paid subscription earns you a few extra benefits –– Sniffies is quickly overtaking its competitors as the go-to online spot.

Needless to say, its user base is especially fervent about the update and their on-app experiences.

SO superior to Grindr. Happy to pay for a subscription to @sniffies, you’re a go-to for pigs like me. Grindr should be ashamed of themselves — Corey Hudsonn (@HudsonnCorey) April 24, 2024

the day sniffies adds filters by position i will reach nirvana — Luke Stepford (@LukeStepford) March 20, 2024

Superior app/website over Grindr. I’ve gladly paid for the subscription previously and would do it again. Keep up the good work! — lance_bro (@aznstudNSFW) April 24, 2024

Do you think the doctor that did my colonoscopy will send me copies of the inside of my butthole for a Sniffies album? — queer duck (@islandkappa) May 1, 2024

Sniffies clears that other app I’m sorry — ser conn of the blackwater (@c0nn0rpl3as3) April 25, 2024

The new Sniffies rollout is well-timed, considering Grindr (thought to be the end-all, be-all for LGBTQ+ hookups) has been receiving a boatload of criticism from users for putting previously free features behind paywalls.

Apparently, the orange demon app’s latest update only allows free users to see “taps” from the past three hours. In order to access tappers beyond that time period, you’ll have to purchase a subscription.

Furthermore, free users now seem to be restricted to one interaction via the Explore feature per day, as opposed to the previously-allowed three.

The changes come after recent reports that over 650 UK users are suing Grindr for sharing personal data with third parties… and the app revealed it’s developing “AI boyfriends” to “engage in sexually explicit conversations with users.” Oh boy!

Understandably, the girls on Gay Twitter X™ have thoughts…

Free grindr just became even more trash omg what do u mean i cant see old taps anymore pic.twitter.com/TNg2XOlDhB — Val ² ? (@notvalclover) April 27, 2024

Grindr charging you to see taps is nasty work — J.D. (@jdem_7) May 2, 2024

When the fuck did GRINDR start hiding taps, they greedy as fuck out here ? pic.twitter.com/7GAtGp1wvZ — Fernz (@fxsxux) April 27, 2024

Wtf grindr has gone to shit why can you only see taps from the past 3 hours now + only get 1 free explore per day. Greedy fuckers — dani??l ? (@kaasiand) April 29, 2024

What do the new restrictions and feedback mean for the future of Grindr? Only time will tell.

But for now, Sniffies is enjoying certainly enjoying the incidental PR.

And probably waiting for you in a park somewhere or something.