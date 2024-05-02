Kit Connor shows off his butch new haircut & the arrival of his edgy new era

Your internet twink boyfriend is making some big changes.

As Hearstopper‘s highly-anticipated third season is still five months aways, Kit Connor is moving ahead with a new project and a whole new look.

On Wednesday, the 20-year-old whipped queer Gen Z fans into a frenzy after debuting a butch new haircut that appeared to signify a whole new era for the bisexual heartthrob.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

Connor said goodbye to Nick Nelson’s preppy side-part and embraced his edgier side with a newly shorn buzz cut that was not to be messed with.

“I kinda like it,” Connor wrote on the selfie, which he posted to his Instagram Story.

Kit Connor shares new selfie. pic.twitter.com/OhMqJSlgeA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 1, 2024

The more twunk-ified makeover appears to be for his role in the new film Warfare, which is being helmed by Civil War director Alex Garland and former Seal Team 5 member Ray Mendoza.

Although plot details are being kept under wraps, the story is rumored to center around Mendoza’s time in the Iraq War.

Joining Connor in the military-themed movie is a star-studded cast of young actors including Charles Melton, Noah Centino, Will Poulter, Joseph Quinn, Henrique Zaga, Shogun star Cosmo Jarvis, and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai from Reservation Dogs.

Alex Garland’s ‘WARFARE’ begins filming in the UK in May.



Starring Charles Melton, Joseph Quinn, Will Poulter, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Kit Connor and Cosmo Jarvis. pic.twitter.com/C72dikEE98 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 23, 2024

Since first grabbing everyone’s attention following the premiere of Hearstopper on Netflix in April 2022, Connor has been slowing coming into his own as a young man and artist.

In 2023, he got tongues wagging after he began an intense fitness regimen that morphed his lean physique into a musclebound gym bro. At the time, many thought he was readying to step into some sort of superhero role.

The boy is a man!

Heartstoppers Kit Connor beefing at the gym pic.twitter.com/c2P5NkBCes — UK Gay Lads ?? (@ukgaylads) March 28, 2023

Further indicating how his career is quickly evolving, Connor recently announced he’d be taking on one of the most iconic & tragic roles ever created.

The English star will join West Side Story‘s Rachel Zegler in the titular roles of a new Broadway adaptation of Romeo + Juliet.

The limited engagement is set to premiere this fall in NYC and will feature musical compositions by Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey‘s go-to producer pal Jack Antonoff.

But don’t worry, Kit hasn’t completely changed. The high school jock that everyone knows and loves will be back for more syrupy-sweet fare on season 3 of Heartstopper.

And although production on the third season wrapped in December, fans were just gifted a new shot of Kit and Joe Locke on the show’s set that may be the most adorable photos of them yet.

It really is puppy love!

Kit Connor and Joe Locke on the set of ‘HEARTSTOPPER’ season 3. pic.twitter.com/Mo7eKde9fQ — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 30, 2024

The upcoming season is also upping the queer hotness by adding Jonathan Bailey to the mix.

After rumors swirled for months, Netflix recently confirmed the Fellow Travelers hunk would appear as an Instagram-famous celebrity crush of Joe Locke’s Charlie.

Netflix has yet to announce a specific date for the season three launch of Heartstopper, but we do know it will arrive at some point in October 2024. Stay strong, kids!