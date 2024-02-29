Kit Connor, Charles Melton & more eyed to join the first-ever all-babygirl cast in movie history

Kit Connor (left), Charles Melton (right) | Photo Credits: Getty Images

Folks, we may be witnessing Hollywood history in the making. It’s looking like the upcoming untitled film from writer-director Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Annihilation) and A24 will feature the first-ever all-babygirl cast.

That’s right: Babygirl. Exclusively babygirl—can you believe it? Our thirsty ancestors dreamed of a day like this, and it looks it’s finally about to arrive. Get ready to swoon!

Now, for the uninitiated, “babygirl” is a term that’s taken the internet by storm in the past couple of months, typically used to describe a certain vibe of man. Are they hot? Oh, absolutely. But they’re also pretty, and represent a softer side of masculinity.

They’re the kind of men you want to cuddle and coddle. Think Pedro Pascal, Jacob Elordi—hell, British actor Harris Dickinson is about to play one in a sexy indie thriller literally called Babygirl.

We digress. According to entertainment news blog The InSneider, Garland is pulling together pieces to shoot his next film with A24, and the following piping-hot names have “either joined the cast or are in various stages of talks to do so”: Kit Connor (Heartstopper), Will Poulter (Midsommar), D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs), and Cosmo Jarvis (Shōgun).

If all pans out, that fit foursome will be joining previously confirmed Charles Melton (May December) and Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things). And, frankly, that’s an inadvisably dangerous level of babygirl for one movie to try to contain. But we’re here for it!

Now, sure, we have some ideas for what we’d like to see these six fine men do on screen together, but we’re not getting our hopes up for that (and we won’t print it here because that would be uncouth). Precious few details about the film are known at this point, though it’s been described as a war movie that will be co-directed by Garland and Ray Mendoza, who served as the military supervisor on the filmmaker’s next feature, Civil War, hitting theaters on April 12.

But, hey, just because it’s a war movie doesn’t mean it can’t be at least a little gay, right? We’ve seen plenty of examples of that over the years. In fact, given the news that Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor will be playing lovers in the WWI-set The History Of Sound, we’re starting to sense a trend.

Of the names being circled for the project, Kit Connor is likely most familiar to our readership—this would be one of the bi actor’s first major roles since becoming a global superstar with Heartstopper, and almost certainly one of his most adult.

Speaking of Netflix breakout stars, Joseph Quinn has been one of the most sought-after names in Hollywood ever since he played the fan favorite Eddie Munson in Stranger Things. He’s due to make some noise at the box office this summer with horror prequel The Quiet Place: Day One, and will literally light up the screen as the Human Torch in Marvel’s new take on the Fantastic Four. The war movie feels like a vote of confidence that he’ll been one of the leading men of his generation.

Similarly, Charles Melton is a hot commodity now that the Riverdale actor proved he’s got some real chops with Todd Haynes’ May December. He may have been snubbed of that Oscar nomination, but the high-profile projects he’s no doubt lining up next feel like a sufficient consolation prize.

Will Poulter’s another rising name who’s become quite the genre chameleon, killing it in comedies (We’re The Millers), horrors (the aforementioned Midsommar), superhero fare (Guardians Of The Galaxy, Vol. 3), and historical epics (The Revenant, The Underground Railroad). And there’s just something about the way he wore that apron in his season two guest spot on The Bear… yes chef, indeed!

The 22-year-old Indigenous Canadian actor D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai was part of the FX comedy Reservation Dog‘s winning ensemble, and now that that series has come to an end, he’s poised for an exciting new chapter in his career—not to mention, he’s quickly become a fashion icon.

And, last but not least, there’s musician-turned-actor Cosmo Jarvis, a square-jawed stunner who’s getting raves this month for his work in FX’s brand-new historical drama Shōgun and recently landed a role opposite Robert DeNiro in Barry Levinson’s Alto Knights, which feels like a real “welcome to the big leagues” moment for him.

Someone in Alex Garland’s casting department clearly knows what they’re doing here. And, until we get more details on the upcoming film, we’ll just be sitting here daydreaming about life on set with these six studs together—a proper babygirl summit.