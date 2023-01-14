Get to Know Kit Connor, the Heartstopper heartthrob who came out as bisexual

Kit Sebastian Connor is an actor hailing from London, England. He has made appearances in films such as Little Joe, Rocketman, and Get Santa. Connor’s rise happened as one of two romantic leads in Heartstopper, a 2022 romantic comedy-drama TV series produced by Netflix.

Here are fun facts about Kit Sebastian Connor.

Kit Connor At A Glance

Here’s a quick look at some of the statistics about Kit Connor:

Birthday: 8 March 2004

Height: 5 feet 11 inches (1.8 meters)

Nationality: British

Current City: London, England

How Kit Connor got famous

Kit Connor’s early rise to fame is primarily due to his outstanding performance in Heartstopper, a 2022 Netflix television series. In the series, Connor plays one of the lead characters, a sweet rugby player named Nick Nelson who gradually comes to terms with his bisexuality through his love for another male-identified student.

However, his history in film and television dates back to 2011, when he was chosen for his first television appearance in the British sitcom Chickens (2013). Since then, Connor has appeared in films such as 2014’s Get Santa, 2018’s The Mercy, and more. Connor has also worked as a voice-over artist for His Dark Materials, a series broadcast on HBO and BBC One.

Kit Connor has a huge social media following

Kit Connor is one of the most talked about and followed British actors. At the time of writing this, Kit Connor has 4.7 million followers on Instagram and 1.1 million followers on Twitter.

Kit Connor is bisexual

In a tweet posted on October 31, 2022, Kit Connor came out as bisexual:

back for a minute. i’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show. bye — Kit Connor (@kit_connor) October 31, 2022

Prior to coming out, Kit Connor had deactivated his Twitter profile after some of his fans questioned him about his sexual orientation, forgetting that everyone gets to come out at their own pace, in their own place. The profile remained deactivated for a month before Connor came forward with the revelation in his November 1 tweet.

In a public interview, he stated that he felt “forced” to come out before he was entirely ready for such a big step. He revealed in the interview that he felt the need to end the speculation once and for all.

The impact of being bisexual for Kit Connor

Kit Connor coming out as bi ended uncomfortable speculation about the actor’s real-life sexual orientation. The speculation started after a photo was released of the actor where he was holding Argentine-American actress Maia Reficco’s hands. Many in the LGBTQ+ community had blatantly criticized Connor for ‘queerbaiting’ – the practice of playing roles of LGBTQ+ characters but appearing straight in real life. However, Kit was doing no such thing. He was simply living his authentic self in public.

In the Netflix series Heartstopper, art imitates life. Kit Connor’s character, Nick Nelson, begins to grapple with his bisexuality. It was not the first time he’d played queer. He had also portrayed a young Elton John in his career (Rocketman, 2019). The world-renowned musician come out as bi in 1976. In 1988, Elton came out as openly gay.

Kit Connor’s academic years inspired his love for acting

Kit Connor was born and brought up in the Purley area of Croydon, a borough in South London. He spent his academic years in Kenley’s Hayes Primary School and South Croydon’s Whitgift School.

It was at South Croydon’s Whitgift School where Kit Connor’s love for acting emerged. He completed his A Levels at the school in history, English literature, and drama.

Connor’s got a lot to be proud of

Kit Connor has bagged the following notable achievements and moments:

Nominations for the Best TV Performance for Heartstopper (2022 Dorian Awards) and Rising Star for the same series (2022 National Television Awards)

Theater appearances in Fanny & Alexander (2018) and Welcome Home, Captain Fox (2016)

Featured in the following television shows – Grandpa’s Great Escape (2018), SS-GB (2017), War & Peace (2016), Grantchester (2016), and The Frankenstein Chronicles (2015)

Also made appearances in television shows such as Rocket’s Island (2014 – 2015), Casualty (2013), An Adventure in Space and Time (2013)

Acted in films – Little Joe (2019), Slaughterhouse Rulez (2018), Ready Player One (2018), The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Society (2018), Mr. Holmes (2015)

Featured as a voice-over artist for the English version of Lucas in the 2022 action-adventure survival horror stealth game A Plague Tale: Requiem/

What’s next for Kit Connor?

The film adaption of Laura Taylor Narney’s novel A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow is set to feature Kit Connor.

The bottom line

The fact that Kit Connor came out as bi furthered the representation of the LGBTQ+ community, and he instantly became a role model for queer people everywhere.

