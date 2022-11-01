Heartstopper’s Kit Connor comes out as bisexual, says he feels forced to do so

Heartstopper star Kit Connor has briefly returned to Twitter in order to reveal he’s bisexual. The 18-year-old actor quit the platform in September after facing accusations of “queerbaiting”.

Posting last night, Connor said, “back for a minute. i’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye”

back for a minute. i’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show. bye — Kit Connor (@kit_connor) October 31, 2022

The tweet has had over 630k likes in less than 12 hours.

Connor plays the bisexual schoolboy, Nick, in the much-loved Netflix series, Heartstopper. Before this, he also played the role of a young Elton John in the movie, Rocket Man. However, he has avoided revealing his own sexuality in interviews.

After a video emerged of him holding hands with Argentine-American actress and singer Maia Reficco, some social media users accused him of “queerbaiting”. The term is applied to people or characters who tease LGBTQ fans by being vague about their sexuality but who are actually straight.

In September, Connor quit Twitter following intense speculation about his private life and sexuality. He said then, “this is a silly silly app. bit bored of it now, deleting twitter.”

this is a silly silly app. bit bored of it now, deleting twitter 🙂 — Kit Connor (@kit_connor) September 12, 2022

Friends and fans respond to Kit Connor coming out

Conner’s latest tweet has prompted thousands of replies, including one from Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman.

Oseman said, “I truly don’t understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes. I hope all those people are embarrassed as FUCK. Kit you are amazing 💖”

I truly don’t understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes. I hope all those people are embarrassed as FUCK. Kit you are amazing 💖 — Alice Oseman Updates (@AliceOseman) October 31, 2022



⁠Fellow Heartstopper actors Kizzy Edgell and Sebastian Croft also tweeted support.

i love u kit im sorry this has been so disgustingly rough on you. been treated so unfairly. — kizzy edgell (@kizzy_edgell) October 31, 2022

Kit Connor, the world doesn’t deserve you. Love you my friend ❤️ — Sebastian Croft (@SebastianCroft) November 1, 2022

Gay swimmer Michael Gunning tweeted: “Reading tweets like this is heartbreaking… especially when Heartstopper taught so many people around the world the true value of someone’s personal coming out story. I’m so sorry you had this moment taken away from you Kit, but let’s hope people will learn from it!”

Reading tweets like this is heartbreaking… especially when Heartstopper taught so many people around the world the true value of someone’s personal coming out story. I’m so sorry you had this moment taken away from you Kit, but let’s hope people will learn from it! ❤️❤️ — Michael Gunning (@MichaelGunning1) October 31, 2022

Some called for an end to “queerbaiting” accusations.

the natural conclusion of the “queerbaiting” discourse is mobs of people harassing and intimidating a celebrity into publicly declaring their sexuality before they’re ready, and somehow thinking it’s a righteous act. c’mon y’all, grow up. https://t.co/uNapsl7maQ — matt (@mattxiv) November 1, 2022

Many others tweeted images from the original Heartstopper graphic novels addressing this very issue.

Maia Reficco tweeted a simple, grey heart emoji.

Heartstopper proved a big hit for Netflix, which has already commissioned a further two seasons. Season two is currently in production.

