Rosie O’Donnell joins Season 3 of ‘And Just Like That’ & everyone’s losing their minds

And Just Like That, Rosie O’Donnell is returning to our TV screens!

The queer Hollywood legend revealed Wednesday she’s joining the cast of the Sex and the City spin-off, announcing the news on Instagram with a photo of the Season 3 premiere script. It appears that the queer icon will play a character named “Mary” and the episode title is “Outlook Good.”

We would certainly agree! As of Thursday morning, the post has nearly 18,700 “likes.”

In addition to the script, Rosie shared a selfie. The groundbreaking comedian is sporting long hair for the role, and to quote Samantha Jones, she looks “fabulous!”

Simultaneously loved and loathed by fans and critics alike, And Just Like That rediscovered the original’s soul in Season 2, featuring a lot more sex. Towards the end of the season, Carrie rekindles her decades-old romance with Aidan, though they agree to take a five-year pause while Aidan’s sons finish high school (we’ll see if that lasts)!

Up until then, the spin-off was anchored around the chaotic romance between Miranda and Che Diaz, a nonbinary standup comedian with a biting tongue and little regard for others. Arguably the most polarizing character in the history of the show, Che fell out of focus when their dalliance with Miranda ended. They spent the final few episodes of Season 2 working at a vet’s office, following the cancellation of their TV pilot.

No longer attached to the girls, Che’s presence became superfluous, like many of the series’ new secondary characters. Though Carrie’s real estate agent/proudly promiscuous new bestie Seema is an obvious stand-in for Samantha, other new characters, such as Miranda’s college professor Nya Wallace or Charlotte’s neighbor Lisa Todd Wexley, have struggled to find their place. (During one episode, Nya’s story arc included her baking a cake… and nothing else.)

That’s where Rosie–we’re sorry, “Mary”–should come in.

With Che and Nya both leaving the show, there is room for a memorable new addition. As one of the most beloved queer entertainers of all-time, we’re expecting her to shine.

SATC fans and Rosie stans alike seem to agree!

?ROSIE O’DONNELL ON AJLT SEASON 3 ? pic.twitter.com/FPeOWAa6cd — Tim Fitzgerald (@tim__fitzgerald) May 1, 2024

Still can’t believe we’re blessed enough to live in a timeline in which Cole Escola is Mary Todd Lincoln on Broadway and Rosie O’Donnell is Mary on a SEX AND THE CITY revival. True embarrassment of riches. pic.twitter.com/cRS1GZ6YiW — ?van Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) May 2, 2024

BREAKING: New York, NY reacts to the Rosie O’Donnell “And Just Like That” casting news pic.twitter.com/WNrYuFddUQ — M*chael R*berts (@michaelsroberts) May 1, 2024

Che Diaz is dead long live “MARY” https://t.co/Kr0JfLdTXV — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) May 1, 2024

It would be extremely funny if they picked another famous LGBTQ to play Che Diaz every year https://t.co/7TbxnjVvg6 — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) May 2, 2024

Now streaming on Netflix, SATC is experiencing a resurgence, though members of Gen Z don’t seem to get the point. A common criticism levied towards the show is that Carrie and her pals are crass and self-indulgent, to which we say… duh!

Admittedly, even SATC‘s most devout fans would admit there’s plenty of cringe during the series’ six seasons, especially in regards to the LGBTQ+ community. Carrie declaring that bisexuality is a “layover on the way to gay town” and Samantha using derogatory slurs when fighting with Black transgender sex workers are two particular low points.

But when analyzing the series, it’s important to remember that it aired more than 20 years ago. Cultural sensitives were much different in the late 90s and early 2000s.

With that in mind, AJLT has made a more concerted effort to diversify the cast, even if the attempts are clumsy. The welcome addition of Rosie indicates they may finally be getting it right.

What do you think about Rosie’s addition to AJLT? Let us know in the comments below!