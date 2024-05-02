Tre’ Booker on being an NFL cheerleader, childhood star & his famous godmother

Tre’ Booker’s path to the stage started when he asked “Miss Joanne” for candy. He was walking past her office in the third or fourth grade, and saw a bowl of sugary treats on her desk.

Little did Tre’ know, “Miss Joanne” was also Joanne Hoack, the director and cinematographer. She’s directed dozens of projects over the years, ranging from major motion pictures to gripping documentaries. One of her docs, Purple Dreams, chronicles the inspiring tales of inner-city youths who successfully pursue their passions for acting.

When Tre’ started spending more time around Joanne, she had one question: “Why aren’t you auditioning?” Tre’ was in constant motion, always jumping around.

Joanne eventually became Tre’s godmother, and encouraged the kid with the sweet moves to take up dancing. He attended North Carolina Dance Theatre as a child, and Northwest School of the Arts from sixth through 12th grade (alumni include Reneé Rapp, Abby Howard and Eva Noblezada).

“My godparents were always there,” he said. “Speaking very honestly, they covered a lot of my costume fees and a lot of my tuitions for dance. They picked me up and dropped me off, they showed up for my shows.”

Attending University of North Carolina School of the Arts, Booker started submitting tapes of his work to New York City talent agencies when he was a junior. Upon graduation, he enjoyed a stint on Disney Cruise Lines, and landed his first gig in NYC.

But then COVID happened, and the acting world shut down. Back home in Charlotte, Tre’ thought of an unorthodox idea: “Why not try out for the Topcats?” The Carolina Panthers’ dancing team performed at all of their games, in front of more than 70,000 people.

It was a big break, and a reason to keep performing. Tre’ was one of multiple out LGBTQ+ Panthers cheerleaders, including Chris Crawford, Melvin Sutton and the NFL’s first out trans cheerleader, Justine Simone.

“The love and care they take to their cheerleaders is incredible. They really do care about us,” he said.

Fresh off his off-Broadway debut, Queerty recently caught up with Tre’ to talk about childhood acting, his favorite pop girlies and life as an NFL cheerleader. Here’s what he had to say…

QUEERTY: Your godmother is Joanne Hock. What influence has she had on your acting and dancing career?

TRE’ BOOKER: My godparents have just always been fostering my experience. What I love about them is, they never take credit for it. They go “We got you there, but you had to do the work and audition and be seen.” It’s been an incredible journey.

Joanne pushed you to audition for roles, with your mom’s full support. What was your first big break?

I ended up booking a feature film called Gossip Hill, starring Angela Bassett, Julia Stiles and Danny Glover. At that point, my family was like “Oh sh*t! You’re good! You booked a featured film as a kid!” Chloe Bailey was one of the girls in the feature film with me. We were hanging out in the green room, it’s kind of surreal. She’s so big now, but I remember when we were just 12 year old kids hanging out in the green room. That’s how everything happened.

Wow! What was it like meeting those stars?

I didn’t get to meet Danny, but I did get to meet Julia Stiles and I did get to meet Angela Bassett. I was going into hair and makeup in my trailer, which is also kind of crazy! Can you imagine a 12-year-old kid having his own trailer for a feature film?

Meeting Angela Bassett at my age, I only really knew her from What’s Love Got to Do with It, where she portrayed Michael Jackson’s mother. I was obsessed with her! Then Julia Stiles also. just walked up to her and was like, “Girl, your dance moves are sick! You’re so fierce.” I lived my life as a kid! But being surrounded by who I considered legends and giants at such a young age, it projected where I was supposed to be. I don’t aim to be like Beyonce’s fame. I just want to be respected and known for the things that I’m good at. If I walk into a room, I expect people to know who I am. That’s the kind of vibe I want to live in.

What’s your favorite kind of dance?

I don’t know! I can tell you some of my goals. I’ve recently been called a lot to swing on Broadway, and been making final callbacks. My goal is to swing! Now, I am in the midst of manifesting swinging Hamilton on Broadway. I believe that’s supposed to be a show I’m supposed to be in. I’m always open to new up-and-coming Broadway musicals that share Black and interesting and beautiful stories. I’m always open to stuff like Lion King. The spectrum is always open, and I’m driving towards becoming a swing with the Hamilton Company. I think the choreography is very close to my style, and what I enjoy vocally. I think it’s such a beautiful show!

Who do you like to get down to?

I’m getting down to the pop hits right now. It can be Ariana, it can be Nicki, it can be Beyonce. If we’re getting down, I need one of my mainstream girlies to pop out. But I will say this: I went to a concert about a month ago in New York City and it was Britton & The Sting. Let me tell you something, that music is so eccentric. It’s such feel-good music. It really, really shaped my world. I’ve been enjoying that as well. It’s underground! Their music is incredible.

What’s one thing about being an NFL cheerleader that people don’t know about?

Ohh! People don’t know about the work that you have to do when you’re not getting paid. Being an NFL cheerleader, everyone sees the glitz and the glam. They see the pictures of you on the field. They see the interviews. They see that part, but they don’t see after practice or anything like that. Last season, I took a trip to Paris for my birthday. I came back on the day that I had rehearsal, and my coach said “I know you went to Paris, but when you come back, you need to know this choreography.” I have videos of myself on the plane, in the middle of the air, 8-hour flight, teaching myself choreography. I got off the plane, and once I landed, I went home, got my car and went straight to practice. I have to teach myself that, and that’s what people don’t see: how hard you are working behind the scenes.

Waking up on game day, I would wake up at 5:00 a.m., 4:30 a.m. for a game that’s at 1:00 p.m. I would get to the stadium at 6:00, 7:00 a.m. It is glitz and glam, but there’s a lot of hard work. Your weekends are different. You’re not going out with everyone on Saturday night, because you have a game on Sunday. You’re not going out on Friday night, because you have rehearsal at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday. You have to make some sacrifices. That’s not every weekend, but being 23 through 27, that culture of going out is appreciated differently when you’re an NFL cheerleader. But I’m grateful, because now I don’t run out to go out all the time, because most of my 20s I was preparing myself for an NFL game.

But now when Sunday comes around, I am your girl who’s going to be at the gay bar and ask for the NFL channel. Let’s go! I don’t care how many girls in the room aren’t watching it, I need it on. I don’t care how sweet this Lady Gaga video is, I need to see what the Panthers are doing. I’m one of those NFL gays now!

Just imagine when the Panthers become good again. Your fandom will be even more enjoyable…

Honey, let’s talk about it! I love the boys; but gosh, I’m looking forward to a bright future. We need it! We need a solid reboot. But I have deep faith in that organization, because they took such good care of me. I felt very safe, I felt very comfortable. Nicole Tepper, the owner David’s wife, she is one of the best human beings I’ve ever met in my entire life. She provided love and support.

The love and care they take to their cheerleaders is incredible. They really do care about us. I’m grateful that was my experience. Nicole and David Tapper rock!

What’s next for you?

What’s next?! I am working on something that I have to sign an NDA for. That’s all I can share! I’m really excited. If that gets announced at any point, I’m sure the world will know!