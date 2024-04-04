NFL podcasting star Monica Madrid on Swifties, Tupac stealing her record deal & why football is so sexy

Monica Madrid’s relationship with her father was centered around football. They bonded over their beloved 49ers, spending fall Sundays at Candlestick Park in Section 32.

Their shared love for the game powered them through difficult times: divorce, disappointments and despair. Monica can’t imagine life without football, her one constant through all of the transitions and changes.

“The best memories were all wrapped around football and sports. My dad, it was how we communicated,” she said. “We bonded over touchdowns and interceptions. I saw the joy it brought him, and it brought me just as much joy seeing him happy. Sports is a different language, and I think you just find a way to speak to each other.”

Now an NFL analyst, Monica is speaking the language of football for all to hear. Her app, “Football is Sexy,” teaches the game in ways that resonate with the pigskin ignorant. There are daily quizzes, rule breakdowns; and yes, sexy gear.

Monica also hosts a podcast of the same title, recording from the iconic Ice House Comedy Club in Pasadena, Calif. The venue has hosted numerous comedic legends over its 64-year history, including Bob Newhart, George Carlin, Robin Williams, David Letterman and Jerry Seinfeld.

When Monica’s father passed away in 2014–the same year that Candlestick shuttered–Monica couldn’t attend an NFL game for two years. When the 2016 season began, she decided it was finally time.

Three weeks before the 49ers’ home opener, she posted a message on Facebook about holding a football clinic for beginners. The end result was an event for 41 people, and the beginning of the “Football is Sexy” franchise.

“I really couldn’t believe there are other people in the world who don’t have [football],” she said. “If you don’t start with someone ready to teach you the game, where do you learn?”

There’s no need to answer that question, by the way. Monica has it covered.

Though she didn’t start her podcast until last year, she’s already been nationally recognized. Monica prepared for the Super Bowl with an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, complete with a visit from 49ers legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.

As a BIPOC member of the LGBTQ+ community, Monica’s voice is unique in the sports punditry space. Queerty recently caught up with the football fanatic to talk about her lifelong fandom, coming out in conservative Orange County and how Tupac Shakur stole her record deal (seriously). Here’s what she had to say…

QUEERTY: Before we get into football, it says in your bio that you were involved in a “musical battle” with Tupac. Can you tell us more?

MONICA MADRID: My journey has been crazy! I found my way onto Soul Train, and Soul Train was the thing! Every Saturday morning, everyone would be locked into Soul Train. When I was asked to be on it, I said “absolutely!” But I wanted to be centerstage, or I didn’t want to do it. So I found myself on center stage, I was on there for four years. That just started my journey.

And not only did I end up on Soul Train, but I wound up meeting my idol, Prince. I was really in with the music scene at the time. So when you get told you have a record deal with Interscope Records and Jimmy Lovine, I just thought I had made it. “This is it!” But then I started calling—and my calls used to get taken right away—and I noticed this shift. My calls weren’t being taken like they were before. I knew something was wrong. So sure enough, my guy Marc Benesch called me and he’s like, “Monica, I’m so sorry. You were six months too late. We just got rid of our pop acts. Because pop takes too much money up front, there’s a new genre we’re going to do. Instead of signing you, we’re going to go with something called ‘gangsta rap,’ and we’ve decided to go with an unnamed rapper named Tupac Shakur.” So, Tupac stole my record deal!

That’s quite the story! Are you still involved in the music industry today?

I write with Annie Bosko, who I met through [songwriter] Danny Myric. She was just on Jimmy Fallon. One of her songs is called “Fighter,” which she plays every show. It’s a song about never giving up.

When you’re at your weakest, take your next step, because you don’t know where your next step is going to take you. It’s probably one of the songs I’m most proud of, because of the inspiration that I feel it gives the listener.

How has your LGBTQ+ identity played a role in your football fandom?

I came out when I was 14, when it wasn’t “the cool thing” to be gay. At that time, I didn’t want the record company to know I was gay. It was a tough time for me, and I regretted that. I just didn’t know how to handle it. I was young, and wanted the record deal.

My parents took me to a therapist right away. The therapist came out after about an hour and said, “I just want to let you know, I spoke to your daughter and I will tell you that your daughter is really clear on who she is. I don’t need to see her again, but I would like to see you guys!” I love my parents, but she was right: I was very clear on who I was.

But now, I’ve been out for so long. I hope the world today, we’re at a point where people see me for who I am. I want to do more for my community, so I’m excited about what I’m building with the app for sports fans who are into football. I have two gay men ambassadors for “Football is Sexy.” They are so excited to be involved in our page, because as gay men, they feel like they can’t be seen or heard in the world of football. And they get to show their passion on my page. I love that!

What are the sexiest aspects of football?

The knowledge of the game is sexy. The fact that I can go anywhere, and as soon as someone sees me wearing a 49ers fan, it’s the unsolicited conversations. You can walk through a Starbucks or you can walk through an airport wearing no apparel, and there’s no reason for anyone to say anything to you. But if I wear my Niners gear, or “Football is Sexy” gear, it opens up conversation. I can’t tell you how many friends I have today because of that.

I’ll tell you: I was at the bar, and I saw this guy in a Dallas Cowboys jersey. He’s now one of my best friends, and that’s all because we started talking sh*t about the Niners and the Cowboys.

When you’re looking to date somebody, is being a football fan a must?

I have dated a football fan, and I have dated a non-football fan, so I am open to either. If J-Lo is not a football fan, we can work this out! And of course, if she wasn’t married…

It’s not a prerequisite, but as long as they’re open to learning the game with me, because it is fun to be able to share that part of my life with someone. You might not be as big as a fan as I am, but I want to introduce you to the life.

My last girlfriend was a diehard Jets fan, and we went at it! But I have empathy, because the Jets haven’t had anything worth celebrating since 1969.

They’re still waiting for Joe Namath’s replacement…

Alex, I love it!

What are your thoughts on the Swiftie football craze?

Great question! I started “Football is Sexy” about six months before the whole Swiftie craze went nuts. I was dying, because it felt like they were all looking for me, and I wanted them to know I was here! But the app just came out, so I let the Swifties find their way. But I’m here!

As far as the movement, half of the people are so excited about it, the other half are like, “I’m over it! I don’t want to see one more shot of Taylor Swift during football.” I covered it a little bit, we would get so much traction going back and forth. As a songwriter, I’m a huge Taylor fan. The music, the lyrics are undeniable. I am personally a fan, but I wouldn’t call myself a Swiftie. I’m not young enough. But I think at the end of the day, her presence brought more people to football, and how can I be mad at that? I’m all about that!