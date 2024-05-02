Quiz: Is it a pride flag or a country’s flag?

A flag isn’t just a piece of fabric; it’s a canvas filled with meaning, painted with colors and symbols that embody the values, history, and dreams of a community or nation. Whether waving at a parade, hanging from a government building, or displayed in a classroom, flags are crafted to be unforgettable and significant.

Scroll down to skip to our quiz and test your knowledge of pride flags versus country flags—and see how many can properly identify.

Before the quiz, though, let’s review some fun facts about flags and what makes them signfiicant.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

The sign of a good flag

A good flag is distinguished by its simplicity, memorability, and symbolism. The best flags feature a few bold colors and a simple design that can be easily recognized from a distance. They avoid overly complicated symbols or text, adhering instead to a few meaningful elements that can be instantly associated with the group or nation they represent.

Effective flags also utilize colors and shapes that have significant cultural or historical relevance, ensuring that they convey deeper meanings while remaining visually striking. While many flags break these rules, the most iconic and universally recognized flags adhere to them, standing the test of time as symbols of pride and unity.

Similarities between pride flags and country flags

Pride and country flags are actually designed with similar principles in mind. It’s all about keeping things simple and meaningful. And the colors and patterns chosen have deeper significance.

Consider the most well-known pride flag: the rainbow flag, which was designed by artist Gilbert Baker in 1978. It originally had eight colors, each with their own symbolism: pink for sexuality, red for life, orange for healing, yellow for sunlight, green for nature, turquoise for magic/art, indigo for serenity/harmony and violet for spirit.

National flags also follow suit—for example, the colors of India’s saffron, white, and green flag represent courage and sacrifice, peace and truth, and faith and chivalry, respectively.

These flags also share a significant cultural role, acting as beacons of identity. Pride flags are a rallying symbol for the LGBTQ+ community, highly visible at events like Pride, championing rights and inclusivity. Country flags similarly symbolize national identity and are prominent during celebrations of national pride and in international engagements, such as the Olympics.

Now onto the quiz…

Guess the flag! Pride flags showcase the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community, each reflecting different identities and ways to love, accept, and celebrate ourselves. Similar to national flags, each tells its own unique tale of culture and identity. But can you tell which is which? Take our quiz below to see how well you can recognize them. Are we looking at a country flag or a pride flag here? 1. Pride Flag 2. Country Flag This is the Genderqueer Pride Flag! The Genderqueer Pride Flag consists of lavender, green, and white horizontal stripes. Lavender represents queer cultural connections, white symbolizes neutral or undefined gender, and green acts as a complementary inverse to lavender. Does this flag belong to a nation or the LGBTQ+ community? 1. Pride Flag 2. Country Flag This is the original Polyamorous Pride Flag! Created in Microsoft Paint with web-safe colors, this flag symbolizes openness, honesty (blue), love, passion (red), and solidarity with those concealing polyamorous relationships (black). Which is this: A flag of a country or of LGBTQ+ pride? 1. Pride Flag 2. Country Flag This is the Asexual Pride Flag! The asexual pride flag has black, grey, white, and purple stripes symbolizing asexuals, demisexuals, sexuals/allies, and the community, respectively. What type of flag is on display here? 1. Pride Flag 2. Country Flag This is the Sapphic Pride Flag! Sapphic flags show two pink stripes symbolizing love, with a lavender center stripe featuring a violet flower representing love between women-aligned individuals. Guess the flag! Is it national or is it pride? 1. Pride Flag 2. Country Flag This is the flag of Estonia! The colors of Estonia's flag symbolize different aspects. Blue represents faith, loyalty, and the country's natural beauty, black signifies the nation's tragic historical struggles, while white symbolizes the pursuit of enlightenment and virtue. Gay marriage was officially legalized in Estonia on January 1, 2024. Country's pride or the LGBTQ+ community's colors? 1. Pride Flag 2. Country Flag This is the flag of Ukraine! The Ukrainian flag has two equal horizontal bands—blue on top, yellow on bottom, symbolizing the sky and wheat fields. Ukraine has legalized homosexual activity and made strides against discrimination, but still does not legally recognize same-sex marriage​. What does this flag represent: a place or pride? 1. Pride Flag 2. Country Flag This is the Intersex Pride Flag! Morgan Carpenter from Intersex Human Rights Australia created the Intersex Pride Flag intentionally avoiding traditional gendered colors (pink and blue). The circle represents wholeness and potential. Which flag is this: National or Pride? 1. Pride Flag 2. Country Flag This is the flag of Gabon! Gabon decriminalized homosexuality in 2020, but lacks many anti-discrimination laws for LGBTQ+ individuals. The flag's stripes symbolize green for natural resources, yellow for the Equator passing through, and blue for the sea. Sovereign colors or spectrum of pride? 1. Pride Flag 2. Country Flag This is the flag of the Czech Republic The Czech flag's colors have symbolic and historic significance. White symbolizes the region of Bohemia and the sky, red represents the Moravia region and the blood shed for freedom, and blue is associated with the traditional color of Slovakia. The Czech Republic is generally considered to be progressive regarding LGBTQ+ rights, having decriminalized homosexual activity as far back as 1962. Does this flag wave for a country or for Pride? 1. Pride Flag 2. Country Flag This is the flag of Botswana! The colors of Botswana's flag symbolize racial harmony (white and black) and the importance of resources like the sky and water in the Kalahari desert (blue). In Botswana, gay marriage is not legal, but homosexual activity is not penalized. The country also allows gender confirmation and prohibits discrimination against LGBTQ+ individuals. National anthem or Pride parade: Which does this flag hail from? 1. Pride Flag 2. Country Flag This is the flag of Luxembourg! In Luxembourg's flag, red symbolizes vibrancy, revolution, and power, white represents harmony, peace, and innocence, and blue signifies perseverance and determination. Luxembourg is recognized for its progressive stance on LGBTQ+ rights. Is this flag hoisted for pride awareness or country representation? 1. Pride Flag 2. Country Flag This is the flag of Palau! Palau's flag represents the Pacific Ocean with light blue and the full moon with a yellow disk. While Palau decriminalized homosexuality in 2014, it's still on the journey to LGBTQ+ equality. Currently, there are no legal rights to gay marriage in the country, for example. Can you identify if this is a country's flag or a pride flag? 1. Pride Flag 2. Country Flag This is the Nonbinary Pride Flag! The nonbinary flag features 4 horizontal stripes: yellow represents genders beyond the binary, purple for those in between, white for multigender, and black for agender. Country or Pride: Which category does this flag fall into? 1. Pride Flag 2. Country Flag This is the Pansexual Pride Flag! Pink and blue represent binary gender, while yellow is a universal symbol of life and happiness. The pan flag also creatively includes yellow to show non-binary attraction, setting it apart from bisexual flags. Is this representing a country or the LGBTQ+ community? 1. Pride Flag 2. Country Flag This is the flag of Thailand! The Thai flag symbolizes Thailand's history: red for bloodshed in independence, white for purity and Buddhism, and blue for the monarchy. Thailand is known for its vibrant LGBTQ+ culture and offers legal protections against discrimination. Is this flag representing a country or queer pride? 1. Pride Flag 2. Country Flag This is the Demisexual Pride Flag! The black triangle symbolizes asexuality, while the white, purple, and gray stripes represent sexuality, community, and the gray-asexual community respectively. Is this a symbol of national identity or LGBTQ+ pride? 1. Pride Flag 2. Country Flag This is the Transgender Pride Flag! The trans pride flag symbolizes various aspects of trans experiences with blue for masculinity, pink for femininity, and white for those transitioning or identifying as gender neutral/nonbinary. Its design enables it to be displayed correctly in any direction, reflecting trans individuals embracing their true selves. What's this flag waving for: Pride or a country? 1. Pride Flag 2. Country Flag This is the Bisexual Pride Flag! In the Bisexual Pride Flag, pink stands for sexual attraction to the same sex (gay and lesbian), blue for the opposite sex (straight), and the mix of both makes purple for attraction to more than one sex (bi). All 18 questions completed! Share results: Guess the flag! Replay Share story to unlock your results Want more queer content? Subscribe to the Queerty newsletter for a daily dose of the gay agenda—straight into your inbox! Sign Up Don\'t worry, we won\'t spam you!