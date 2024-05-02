Antoni Porowski kicks off his hot & single summer early with new shirtless thirst traps

Antoni Porowski is gearing up for a Hot Gay Summer. And based on his new, thirst worthy Instagram photo dump, he’s getting started early.

The hunky Queer Eye culinary expert –– who recently celebrated his 40th birthday –– shared a handful of snaps from the past few weeks, documenting his Coachella excursion, some scrumptious meals, and behind-the-scenes action. “(Early) summer performance review,” he wrote in the caption.

Thankfully, that included plenty of skimpy tank tops and shirtless moments that left us (and his 4.2 million followers) feeling particularly parched!

Sporting a freshly shaved head –– as well as some choice ball caps, like one reading “Saint Natalie Wood” in tribute to the West Side Story legend –– Porowski looks like he’s thriving in his new decade and era of singledom.

Back in November, the reality TV star announced that he and fiancé Kevin Harrington were calling off their engagement after more than four years together.

Still, as Porowski recently told Nuvo, he feels more “personally, existentially, and psychologically” grounded after his whirlwind thirties. “I look at where my life is at now, as opposed to where it was 10 years ago, and I’m in a much better place,” he explained.

The Netflix heartthrob, who’s set to premiere his own National Geographic docuseries No Taste Like Home later this year, is especially optimistic about his next chapter.

“I love impermanence, knowing that everything is fleeting, whether it’s joy, or whether it’s sorrow,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to look back, see what was working, see what patterns I was engaging in, that I don’t want to engage in anymore, and just having the confidence to stick up for what I really believe in. So I’m all for it.”

And if that means a new relationship, we’re sure he’ll have no problem finding any takers, judging by the flood of ready and willing gays who chimed in on Twitter X.

Gay men who dress like this are RAN through and I love that for them https://t.co/TiAVpgSB0E — Gay and Tired (@GayChemist) April 30, 2024

the body the face… one can dream https://t.co/FNk9AW9frq — Aurora 242 (@marjanhol) May 1, 2024

he wants to marry me… https://t.co/8wtYOK9942 — harry (@harryc1018) April 30, 2024

That being said, Porowski might not have time for anything past getting us hot and bothered with his vintage Choate jersey.

He’s been hard at work with Fab Five co-stars Jonathan van Ness, Karamo Brown, Tan France, and new design expert Jeremiah Brent on the upcoming ninth season of Queer Eye. After tackling New Orleans in this year’s Season 8, the lifestyle makeover show is headed to Sin City to spread queer joy.

As Antoni recently told Yahoo, the award-winning series will explore “an unexpected side of Vegas.” “[It] is not only exciting for our experience, but I think viewers will love it as well,” he added.

Fittingly, JVN, Porowski’s resident BFF on the show, also weighed in on his sizzling summer photo dump.

In response to a hilarious pic of Antoni seemingly checking out van Ness’ booty on public transit, the hairstyling icon joked, “You love my 🍑 queen.”

Nevertheless, the summer season doesn’t officially start until the solstice on June 20.

But if Antoni and his Instagram already have us this excited during the lead-up, we can’t wait to see what thirst traps pics the hot and sweaty months bring.

Check out more of our fave recent shots from his Instagram below.