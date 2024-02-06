Gay Twitter™ needs a towel after seeing Jonathan Bailey’s new swimsuit photoshoot

Courtesy of Orlebar Brown

Jonathan Bailey’s a busy, busy man.

Recently, the 35-year British actor received acclaim—and a Critics’ Choice Award—for his heartbreaking turn in Showtime’s gay historical drama Fellow Travelers. And that journey may have only just ended, but Bailey’s already jetting back off to Bridgerton this spring, set to make his return in season three of Netflix‘s hit regency era romance.

And then he’ll be making not one but two trips to Oz, to play party-boy prince Fiyero in the two-part big-screen adaptation of the smash Broadway musical Wicked, hitting theaters this fall and next.

In other words, the man deserves a vacation!

Thankfully, he’s already got a wardrobe perfect suited for a little rest and relaxation, courtesy of his new gig as the poster boy for luxury men’s swimwear line Orlebar Brown’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. And we’re just thrilled he’s more than happy to show it off:

Orlebar Brown’s newest collection is called BLOSSOM, and it’s an appropriately sunny, floral-forward line that has us wanting to make some spring break plans, stat!

“Letting go of the past petals, we embrace growth, beauty, and the unfurling of potential,” the fashion brand says in a press statement. “It’s time to embrace the promise of tomorrow, open to all possibilities, everywhere, always.”

Bailey, for his part, looks absolutely fantastic in the resort wear—but we don’t need to tell you that. The way he’s rocking those two-piece poolside get-ups? To die for! The way he fills out those swim trunks? We’re… not even sure we can put all of our thoughts in print.

Is it hot in here all of a sudden? Or is it just Jonathan Bailey. We’d travel with this fellow anywhere!

Of course the photo spread has made its way to social media, and Gay Twitter™ is absolutely gobbling them up. You could say Bailey’s pool pics have left the internet soaked.

Although, we had to laugh at this take from Bloomberg editor Chris Rovzar. Oh, sure, there are gays that love Bridgerton, too, but baby these photos are for the Fellow Travelers fans, the ones that went wild for his foot-play scene with Matt Bomer and who call out for their “Skippy” in the privacy of their own homes.

And, speaking of Fellow Travelers, we might have just stumbled on the perfect idea for Bailey’s next advertorial campaign. Got milk, anyone?

If you haven’t seen Jonathan Bailey in Fellow Travelers yet, what are you waiting for? The series—now streaming on Paramount+—is nominated in the TV Drama category at the Queerties Awards, which you can vote for once a day between now and February 22!

Bridgerton Season 3, Part 1 is slated to hit Netflix on May 16. Wicked: Part One is heading to theaters this holiday season on November 27.