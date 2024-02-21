Antoni Porowski bares his soul & his midriff in post-breakup interview: “I’m in a much better place”

Antoni Porowski is walking into middle age with confidence and a positive outlook on life.

Newly single and about to turn 40 next month, the Queer Eye hunk is ready to reboot his life after weathering some recent storms.

In a new interview that occurred in January after Porowski announced he and fiancé Kevin Harrington had called off their engagement, the Netflix star disclosed feeling more grounded and grateful for all the life lessons he experienced in his ’30s.

“I had more of my sh*t figured out. I gained confidence. I was able to speak for myself,” he said in a cover story for the 25th anniversary issue of Nuvo Magazine.

While Porowski never specifically mentions the demise of his relationship with Harrington, he added: “And I look at where my life is at now, as opposed to where it was 10 years ago, and I’m in a much better place.”

With his bachelor phase unlocked, he’s also looking even better than ever as the photos in the companying editorial can attest.

From a sleeveless Ami Paris shirt that accentuated his buff biceps to an ab-baring JW Anderson band collar crop top, Porowski was ready to serve quadragenarian excellence.

credit: Instagram (@antoni)

And whether it’s his recent heartache or the reality that comes from getting older in a youth-obsessed culture, Porowski’s perspective for the year ahead is filled with existential wisdom and no regrets.

“I love impermanence, knowing that everything is fleeting, whether it’s joy, or whether it’s sorrow,” he added. “It’s an opportunity to look back, see what was working, see what patterns I was engaging in, that I don’t want to engage in anymore, and just having the confidence to stick up for what I really believe in. So I’m all for it.”

While that may or may not have been a reference to his break-up, the food and wine expert has done his homework and goes deep, y’all!

It was back in November that Porowski and Harrington made headlines for ending their relationship after more than four years together.

“After many conversations and reflection during the wedding planning process, Antoni and Kevin have amicably decided to part ways,” a publicist for the reality hottie said in statement at the time. “While they still have a lot of respect for each other, as they talked more about the future, they realized they were on different paths.”

Since then, Porowski has kept busy traipsing to far-flung locales from London to Borneo working on his upcoming National Geographic series No Taste Like Home, which explores travel by centering on the food traditions and culinary experiences of each destination.

Last week, he also debuted a new look as he shaved off all of his locks to reveal a sexy new buzzcut at New York Fashion Week.

Despite being single, Porowski is not exactly ready to mingle as he told Nuvo his upcoming priorities entail spending more time with his adorable pup Neon, organizing a hiking trip with his father and planning a vacation to Japan and Nepal. Sounds like a fab itinerary to us!

But as far as a throwing a big, decadent bash for his 4-0, Porowski is looking to keep things more low key since he’s not exactly a fan of birthday parties.

“There’s something about being celebrated for surviving pregnancy every year that is just very bizarre to me,” he quipped to the outlet.

You’ll have to wait until March 14th to wish Antoni a happy 40th, but you can check out more of his supermodel moves from the Nuvo spread below:

