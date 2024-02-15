Newly single Antoni Porowski shaves it all off and nobody is mad about it

Antoni Porowski is going to wash that man right out of his hair. Or something like that.

It’s been a little over two months since the Queer Eye foodie revealed he had called off his engagement with hunky fiancé Kevin Harrington after more than four years together and now he’s ready to start anew.

“After many conversations and reflection during the wedding planning process, Antoni and Kevin have amicably decided to part ways,” a publicist for the reality hottie said in statement at the time. “While they still have a lot of respect for each other, as they talked more about the future, they realized they were on different paths.”

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.

Since then, the 39-year-old has kept busy traipsing to far-flung locales from London to Borneo working on his upcoming National Geographic series No Taste Like Home, which explores travel by centering on the food traditions and culinary experiences of each destination.

He followed it up by tanning his fit physique on a sun-soaked beach vacation over the New Years holiday and then celebrating the premiere of the eighth season of Queer Eye on January 24th.

On Wednesday, Antoni launched his next style stage by undergoing a drastic makeover that few were prepared for.

He teased his new look by first sharing an Instagram Story showing his two feet (in socks!) alongside clippings of his brown locks laying sprawled out on the floor.

credit: Instagram (@antoni)

Without giving an update for hours, it left his more than 4.2 million followers waiting with bated breath on the status of his gorgeous mane.

After a long night tossing and turning, fans had their prayers answered as Antoni finally shared the results of his radical reinvention.

G.I. Jane era unlocked:

This isn’t the first time he’s shaved it all off, but it’s still a big change. His top game really is on point!

With his newly shaved head in tow, not surprisingly Antoni looked as handsome as ever as he rolled up to the Thom Browne show at New York Fashion Week.

Channeling his inner private school girl, the Netflix star arrived with army green jacket dangling off his shoulders over a navy cardigan, white button down, and a green and white striped tie with a matching skirt.

Antoni finished the ensemble with a pair of navy knee-highs that gave a glimpse of his hairy gams and a pair of black loafers.

He totally kilt it!

His followers couldn’t be more pleased with Antoni’s serve.

“Loveeee. Is it me or is it giving Slytherin,” one wrote while referencing Harry Potter.

“You look happy and fantastic,” read a note from the official account for Ryan Murphy Productions.

“Living for you this! but also dead. The hair. Everything. Obsessed,” commented a third.

“Rocking the buzzcutt!!! You look great!!” added another.

While neither Antoni nor Harrington have spoken out since their split, both deleted the bulk of their joint photos from Instagram. They also don’t currently follow each other. Love stinks, y’all!

Whatever the future holds, Antoni has a fresh look to take it on.

In the meantime, here a few shots of Antoni with his old hair to reminisce over: