Darren Criss says he’s “culturally queer” & playing gay on ‘Glee’ was a “privilege”

10 Comments
Jim
why does Darren Criss annoy me?
Donston
Didn’t just a few years ago he talked about not wanting to play “q-ueer” characters any longer and that he somewhat regretted taking on so many “q-ueer” roles?
still_onthemark
Is Q u eer ty actually censoring the Q word and their own name???
still_onthemark
Yes, they are! I just tried it!
Selverd
Because people say str8 actors shouldn’t do g@y characters.
dbmcvey
is he playing another g a y role now? It sounds to me like he’s talking about his role on Glee.
OzJay
LOL. Well, it was inevitable that Q u e e r t y would eventually cancel itself.
DennisMpls
OK, this is my second attempt to avoid moderation. (FWIW, the comment sections had become extraordinarily toxic, and a change was needed, but this is NOT the sweet spot.)
Anyway, I wanted to address the initial comment about Darren not wanting to play q- characters any more. I think that was due to the cultural demands of many that any str8 people playing non-str8 roles should apologize and never do it again. In my opinion we went WAY overboard about that. I totally accept Darren’s comments about growing up culturally q-“, and I consider him part of the “family.” The concept he’s talking about makes sense to me, and we make a mistake if we reject that type of thought.
Donston
I get his point. But there’s also no doubt that he benefited from certain privileges. His career floundering post claiming to not want to take on anymore q roles just shows how privileged and hyped up he was within q spaces. And being a conventionally good-looking, masc, str8 presenting guy was a huge part of that hype and privilege.
dbmcvey
He’s not playing a g a y role now. This was about his previous work and how he feels about it.