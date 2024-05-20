Ty Olsson and DJ Qualls (Photo: Diyah Pera/The CW/Shutterstock)

Actors DJ Qualls and Ty Olsson have become engaged. Both men featured in the CW show Supernatural, with Qualls playing Garth and Olsson playing Benny. They never shared screen time together and first met at a fan convention several years ago.

Qualls co-hosts the Locked and Probably Loaded podcast with Kelly Blackheart. On last Wednesday’s episode, he revealed that after meeting at the convention, he and Olsson became friends. Only later did they begin dating. This progressed to engagement.

“At the convention, we didn’t know each other at all — we maybe said three words together at the Supernatural convention, and then we went to London for four or five days afterward,” Qualls said. “And then I was going to Turkey with a friend, and [Olsson] is such a pure, awesome guy, he came up to us — we all went out as a group — and he was like, ‘Can I come on your trip with you?'”

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

If it hadn’t have been for Supernatural’s diehard fanbase, the guys might have never actually met.

“Our relationship evolved”

Qualls said he was impressed by Olsson’s bold request to join them.

“I could never invite myself on somebody’s trip, ’cause I’d be afraid they would begrudgingly tell me yes and then not want me there,” Qualls said. “But it was just so pure and awesome, and that’s who he is. I didn’t know him, and it was the beginning of our friendship.”

“Over the last 10 years, our relationship evolved to what it is today, and now we’re getting married,” Qualls continued. “It’s just so crazy that this person who was just my friend now I think about all the time and he sends the best messages, and he supports me and loves me unconditionally in the right ways. Because I would never abuse that … Now we are going to be old men together, which is crazy. He’s the best!”

Olsson thanks fans for support

Fans offer congratulations to both men. Olsson responded on X, saying, “Thank you everyone for all the love and support and kindness today 🙂 sending you all some love and hugs:)”

Thank you everyone for all the love and support and kindness today 🙂 sending you all some love and hugs:) — Ty Olsson (@TyOlsson) May 17, 2024

Qualls, 45, who heralds originally from Tennessee, came out as gay in 2020 whilst on stage performing as part of The Jim Jefferies Show in San Francisco. He tweeted about it that same night.

It is 11:20pm. I just came out on stage at a @jimjefferies show in San Diego. Yep, I’m gay. Been gay this whole time. Tired of worrying about what people would think of me. Tired of worrying about what it would do to my career. — DJ Qualls (@TheOnlyDJQualls) January 11, 2020

Besides Supernatural, he’s also had roles in the movies The New Guy, Road Trip, Big Trouble, and Hustle & Flow. On TV, he’s also been on Memphis Beat, The Man in the High Castle, and My Name is Earl.

Olsson, 50, heralds from Halifax in Canada. He was married to Leanna Nash between 2005-2012 and has two daughters with her. He was married to his second wife, Katherine Lohmeyer, between 2019-2021. The Canadian has many credits to his name, including Godzilla, Deck The Halls, and Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

Don't forget to share: