Writer and producer Gary Janetti has marked the 23rd anniversary of meeting his husband, Brad Goreski.

Janetti, 58, is best known as an executive producer of Will & Grace and a writer for the animated show, Family Guy. He also co-created and wrote the British sitcom, Vicious, starring Ian McKellen and Derek Jacobi.

Goreski, 46, is a fashion stylist who rose to fame on reality TV shows such as The Rachel Zoe Project. He’s cemented his celebrity status on Fashion Police and as a regular judge on Canada’s Drag Race.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

The two men met in Mykonos, Greece in 2001. The island is known as a gay hotspot.

Janetti took to Instagram yesterday to share some photos from when they met (see above). He included an excerpt from his new travel memoir, We Are Experiencing A Slight Delay.

“When the trip ended and we said goodbye, we could not text. I could not scroll through photos on my phone. I had to go home and get my film developed at Rite Aid like an animal. And there, back in LA, shuffling through the pictures of that week, I knew.”

Yes, people once went on vacation without posting countless photos to their social media about it… can you imagine?

‘We Are Experiencing A Slight Delay’

Janetti’s new book is out on July 9. According to publisher Harper Collins, ​​”In We Are Experiencing a Slight Delay, [Janetti] shares stories of his varied trips around the world. Tag along as he enjoys an unexpectedly transformative stay at a rigorous Italian spa where he and his husband go from deep grumpiness to exaltation. Take a ride on the Orient Express to Venice and discover a surprising side of London, including a hilarious dinner with actress Maggie Smith. And pull up a deck chair to watch the entertainment as Gary embarks on a family cruise on the Queen Mary 2.”

The book is a follow-up to two previous collections of humorous essays that Janetti has published. His first book, Do You Mind If I Cancel? was a New York Times bestseller.

Janetti and Goreski got engaged in August 2014. They married on December 26, 2017, whilst on a Caribbean cruise. Janetti has written about his cruise experiences before (his dad worked as a salesman for the Cunard Cruise Line).

The two men both clearly have a passion for travel and have often shared photos of their trips on Instagram.

Happy anniversary, guys!

Don't forget to share: