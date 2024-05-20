Cate Blanchett said something, ‘We must fight to the death to suspend disbelief.’ And that just always stuck with me, because if you’re watching a film and there’s nothing outside the room that matters, the actors are doing their jobs.



Nicholas [Galitzine] was just asked the other day about his sexuality, and I just find it so rude. It’s unprofessional and no one’s business. That’s someone’s personal life.



And so I’m grateful to be part of a project [Red, White & Royal Blue] where, yes, it is a love story, but again, it’s not the sole focus. These people have robust, full lives. They’re educated. Alex is in law school. Henry is crazy smart and he’s a prince, and his sense of duty is unparalleled. The less people focus on sexuality and see what these people are capable of, that’s when we’ve created real change.



I was not comfortable in my skin growing up. I always had these long eyelashes, and everyone always like, ‘Oh, he’s so pretty.’ And as a young man, that’s not what you want to hear.



When I got to Los Angeles, I can’t do anything half-assed, so I was like, ‘Okay, I just want to be in shape.’ Consistency is key with anything you do, but especially with working out, so I try to work out five days a week. Maybe do some kind of pilates on a weekend or mountain bike riding, surfing, so I know my body is always ready.



When I see a character breakdown, like with Shane from Minx, where it’s a prosthetic and partial nudity, I thought the role was just hysterical. And he was such a dumb-dumb. If it’s not gratuitous nudity, I’m down for it. If it makes sense, and it’s authentic, and true to the character and the scene given circumstances, then I’m 100% in.

