credit: Shutterstock/HBO
Cate Blanchett said something, ‘We must fight to the death to suspend disbelief.’ And that just always stuck with me, because if you’re watching a film and there’s nothing outside the room that matters, the actors are doing their jobs.
Nicholas [Galitzine] was just asked the other day about his sexuality, and I just find it so rude. It’s unprofessional and no one’s business. That’s someone’s personal life. And so I’m grateful to be part of a project [ Red, White & Royal Blue] where, yes, it is a love story, but again, it’s not the sole focus. These people have robust, full lives. They’re educated. Alex is in law school. Henry is crazy smart and he’s a prince, and his sense of duty is unparalleled. The less people focus on sexuality and see what these people are capable of, that’s when we’ve created real change. I was not comfortable in my skin growing up. I always had these long eyelashes, and everyone always like, ‘Oh, he’s so pretty.’ And as a young man, that’s not what you want to hear. When I got to Los Angeles, I can’t do anything half-assed, so I was like, ‘Okay, I just want to be in shape.’ Consistency is key with anything you do, but especially with working out, so I try to work out five days a week. Maybe do some kind of pilates on a weekend or mountain bike riding, surfing, so I know my body is always ready. When I see a character breakdown, like with Shane from Minx, where it’s a prosthetic and partial nudity, I thought the role was just hysterical. And he was such a dumb-dumb. If it’s not gratuitous nudity, I’m down for it. If it makes sense, and it’s authentic, and true to the character and the scene given circumstances, then I’m 100% in. Taylor Zakhar Perez chiming in on the debate of who should get to play LGBTQ+ characters to Men’s Health and why he’s fine with taking it all off for the cameras except if it’s “gratuitous.”
One Comment*
-
Donston
Good looking guy and a passable enough actor. And no, it’s not anyone’s business. However, it’s difficult to take these Hollywood folk seriously. All they do is sprout cliches and focus on their own opportunities. He’s also someone who was unabashedly out on social media and had clearly been in a same-sex relationship for years. But as soon as his career got going he removed pics of him and his boyfriend and became very hush when it comes to his qu-eerness. I’m all about protecting people’s rights to not have to discuss their dimensions, relationships, experiences, struggles, lifestyle, place in the ge-nder, se-xual, emotion, romantic, commitment spectrum. But if you’re gonna talk about this subject also talk about privileges, industry pressures, industry bias, internalized phobias, general hypocrisy. If you’re not gonna bring any of that stuff up, I need these people to just be quiet.