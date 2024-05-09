Nicholas Galitzine is currently raising temperatures singing and dancing his way into Anne Hathaway’s heart in The Idea of You, but it’s his penchant for on-screen gay romances that first got everyone’s attention.

Over the last few years, the 29-year-old has played queer in at least five projects including his big breakout role opposite Taylor Zakhar Perez in the blockbuster gay rom-com Red, White & Royal Blue, and, more recently, as a man who seduces the King of England in the miniseries Mary & George.

In a new interview, Galitzine expressed his pride in getting to play so many queer characters, but also questioned if he’s overstepping as a heterosexual actor.

“I identify as a straight man, but I have been a part of some incredible queer stories,” he said to British GQ. “I felt a sense of uncertainty sometimes about whether I’m taking up someone’s space, and perhaps guilt. At the same time, I see those characters as not solely their sexuality.”

And while the debate of whether straight actors should be cast in queer roles continues to rage on, it’s safe to say Galitzine’s matinee idol good looks are not hurting his chances nabbing any sort of leading man roles.

But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t also feel the pressure to measure up to Hollywood’s impossible beauty standards. Galitzine admitted it was even tough for him to be paired next to such an “Adonis” like Zakhar Perez in Red, White & Royal Blue.

“Look, I can speak about this ‘cause Taylor’s a close friend of mine,” he told the outlet. “But Taylor is like an Adonis. It was difficult in some aspects, being so closely compared to him.”

More behind-the-scenes of Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez at the #RedWhiteAndRoyalBlue #PrimeFYC event | Deadline Studio At Prime Experience pic.twitter.com/bM0phGDPlM — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 9, 2024

And while fans have no issue with either of the two hunks’ handsome aesthetic, Galitzine understandably wants to be known as more than a pretty face.

“I think the most important thing to me is that I’m taken seriously as a performer. I’m not gonna ask you to cry me a river here, but it’s been difficult being part of a conversation that feels very much like I am a cut of beef at a meat market,” he added.

“I think that [looks] being my defining feature is something I’m constantly terrified of.”

While Galitzine’s natural beauty is undeniable, it’s his acting chops that have made his portrayal of queer characters go beyond the surface and truly resonate with LGBTQ+ audiences. Check out five times Galitzine went gay for pay and had us glued to the screen…

Red, White & Royal Blue (2023)

Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz forever!

Mary & George (2024)

A British historical drama about a young twink seducing King James I and featuring Julianne Moore as a conniving mother? Sold!

Handsome Devil (2016)

Galitzine plays a closeted rugby player at a boarding school in this Irish coming-of-age comedy-drama. As if that wasn’t reason enough to watch, it also costars Queerty Pride50 honoree Andrew Scott as a gay teacher at the school.

The Craft: Legacy (2020)

While this continuation of the 1996 film The Craft may have gotten lost in the 2020 chaos, Galitzine’s portrayal of a bisexual teen included an emotional coming out scene that added weight to all the witchy shenanigans.

Legends (2015)

Galitzine made a cameo appearance in a season 2 episode of the TNT crime drama Legends, in which he plays Angelo, the gay lover of a ruthless MI6 handler. As they say, there are no small roles and this one left a big impression. 👀

