In the year 2024, is it still OK for straight actors to play gay?

It used to be the norm for straight actors to take all the queer roles. Historically, this was largely in part to the dearth of out actors due to the extreme homophobia in Hollywood and society in general.
And despite the stigma that often came with being a real-life queer, being gay for pay on-screen often led to major accolades and Oscar gold. This has been the case for a bevy of straight actors like Tom Hanks, Sean Penn, Nicole Kidman, Cate Blanchett, William Hurt, Mahershala Ali, Rami Malek and Jared Leto, among others. Other times the performances were not that fabulous.
In the last decade, more and more LGBTQ+ roles have gone to actual LGBTQ+ actors to resounding success.
This past year alone we saw out stars like Colman Domingo (Rustin), Jodie Foster (Nyad), Andrew Scott (All Of Us Strangers), Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers) get recognition with acting nods for playing queer characters in movies and shows.
Perhaps as a true sign of progress, many queer actors continue to be cast in straight roles long after coming out dispelling the misnomer that audiences would reject them in these parts once knowing their truth. Domingo in The Color Purple, Bailey in Bridgerton and Kristen Stewart in Spencer are just a few recent examples.
Recently, Eric McCormack, who received an Emmy for playing gay for 11 seasons on Will & Grace, joined the chorus of thespians defending heteros taking on queer roles.
“I didn’t become an actor so that I could play an actor,” McCormack said on Good Morning Britain. “There’s no part I’ve ever played where I wasn’t playing something I’m not. It’s part of the gig”
He continued: “If gay actors weren’t allowed to play straight actors, Broadway would be over. So this is what we do.I came from the theater, and every one of my best friends was a gay man. So I think I took their spirit and their message in what was otherwise just a sitcom and represented, I hope.”
In the past, other actors like Stanley Tucci, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Mescal (who played gay in All of Us Strangers), and even Andrew Scott have defended straight actors being allowed to take on queer roles.
One person who is not on board with non-queers playing queer is Queer As Folk creator Russell T. Davies.
The screenwriter and producer – who also created It’s A Sin and is a showrunner on Doctor Who – spoke to the nuance and lived experience that comes with portraying a queer character authentically.
“I’m not being woke about this… but I feel strongly that if I cast someone in a story, I am casting them to act as a lover, or an enemy, or someone on drugs or a criminal or a saint… they are not there to ‘act gay’ because ‘acting gay’ is a bunch of codes for a performance,” Davies told the Radio Times in 2021. “It’s about authenticity.”
He added: “You wouldn’t cast someone able-bodied and put them in a wheelchair, you wouldn’t black someone up. Authenticity is leading us to joyous places.”
So, what do you think? Have we evolved to a place where any actor (queer or straight) should be allowed to take on a role regardless of their sexual orientation? Or should queer roles be left solely to individuals within the LGBTQ+ community? Sound off in the comments below….
ShaverC
Yes it is OK. Why is this even a discussion. If only gay people could play gay characters, then gay actors can’t play straight characters.
abfab
Your acting sucks.
GlobeTrotter
For the love of god, I can’t believe we still have to be having this discussion in 2024! It’s called ACTING, it’s what ACTORS do, play a character that they’re not. If you’re only playing yourself, then that’s not art and that’s not acting. Acting requires you to step out of your comfort zone and take on another person’s life story completely alien to your own. That said, the job should go to the individual BEST ABLE to portray the role as imagined by the writer(s) and director. End of discussion!
Furthermore, how would a director even know if the person auditioning for a role is gay or straight? I believe it violates at least 100 federal laws to even ask the question, not to mention the avalanche of lawsuits that are sure to follow.
“You wouldn’t cast someone able-bodied and put them in a wheelchair, you wouldn’t black someone up. Authenticity is leading us to joyous places.”
If this screenwriter/producer can’t tell the difference between sexuality and physical attributes, then he has no business in show business.
ZzBomb
Yeah can we put this to rest already? It’s ok for gay actors to play straight and vice versa. Really, we got bigger fish on our plate to deal with than this. Can we just be happy for our community when we have representation truly exhibited or allies playing their roles well enough to convince you they could be? There’s enough hate going around already, no need to foment this non-issue any more.
abfab
Yes Zz and Globe, yes yes yes! But AI does not give a flying f uck about fomenting. It foments. That’s what it does. Queerty doesn’t have tiny litttle Gay Elves in a sweatshop churning out these tired discussions. Give the few humans who drive this car a bit more credit.
The real issue here are how commenters on said subject regurgitate the same exact responces every time.
abfab
ps………..unless Johnny Lopez begs to differ.
Donston
Any time someone starts sentences with “we need to be thankful…” it instantly becomes apparent that you’re likely someone who embraces pandering, “straight/“straight-ish” worship, second class citizenship and probably contend with internalized phobias and gay resentments.
Just so you know.
Donston
Why do y’all continue to post about this topic and yet have no real opinion about it?
We are thankfully past the point where producers/execs purposely look for only “straight presenting” and “gender normal” actors in queer roles. While it was never gonna be practical to only hire “queer” actors for “queer” roles. Identity is too random and can have fluidity. You’re low-key forcing people to be out in order to have a chance at certain roles. And everyone has their own thing going on as far as the gender, sexual, affection, romantic, emotion, commitment spectrum.
However, there are still biases. Andrew Scott was always gonna miss the Oscar nod, because he’s overtly queer and All Of Us Strangers isn’t a “straight appeasing” movie and isn’t a typical “queer story”. And the industry still has issues with internalized phobias, closet pressures, male femininity, “straight”/“straight-ish” worship, and a glass ceiling for unapologetic queer male actors. Eric McCormick’s example missed the point while he was trying to make a point. The main reason those actors are always doing Broadway is because the Hollywood gigs are few and far between for them. But Hollywood is always gonna be Hollywood. It’s like looking at the porn industry to offer “healthy” representation of sexuality and relationships. There was always gonna be biases, hypocrisies and “problematic” patterns.
GlobeTrotter
With respect, I think YOU are the one missing the point. Acting is about portraying a character that you’re not – there are gay characters, straight characters, effeminate gay characters, butch lesbian characters, etc. Your job as the actor is to portray the character as written by the writer to the satisfaction of the director. No one cares who you are or what you are, the only important question is, can you play the character as written? I have some stage experience from college where we had one or two guest directors from Broadway, so I remember what it’s like to be required to play something you’re not. If the character’s a flamboyant gay man, then that’s exactly what you have to play – at this point no one gives a flying fudge about your own sexuality, whether you’re straight presenting, gay presenting, whether you’re “gender normal”, fluid and all that crap. It’s a job and it’s an artform. Either you have the skills to pull it off, or you don’t. That’s why actors attend classes, take coaching lessons, do crazy exercises, etc., all in an effort to more convincingly portray a character that’s completely alien to their nature. When I remember back in the day, most of the guys I knew in theater where gay and they played straight characters so convincingly you’d have had no idea they were gay in real life. That’s art. That’s the whole point of acting!
Donston
I’m talking about the nuances and politics of identity, privilege, bias, and glass ceilings. There was nothing in my post discussing the art form of acting. If you’re gonna respond with a melodramatic rant, at least make it have anything to do the post you’re responding to.
monty clift
“gender normal”
I prefer gender normalcy in gay acting, as it is an accurate representation of gay people. Gay men aren’t women, and lesbians aren’t men.
monty clift
I think it’s more of an issue when actors who play gay or bi roles are still homophobic afterwards. Bette Midler, Matt Damon, Jeremy Irons, Chris Pratt, Ellen Page, Tom Hardy, etc. You’d think they would have learned something from that experience, but apparently not.
Love321
The problem is that openly gay actors are rarely represented in leading film roles especially award winning films. Last year it was Colman Domingo, and that’s it. However, there’s an overrepresentation of straight actors playing gay characters.
Donston
People try to simplify nuanced problems and sociology, because they’re either not capable having those types of conversations or because they want to protect their argument. Discussions of identity, privilege, bias, the gender, sexual, romantic, emotion, commitment spectrum will never be as basic of folks want it to be.
Very few people in recent years have flat-out said “only queer-presenting actors should play ‘queer”. The discussion has moved on to talking about the limitations put on opportunities for unabashed queer actors, “queer representation” being filtered through a “straight” prism and designed for “straight people” consumption, the industry’s bias against femme males, and how so many “queers” in Hollywood are still driven by internalized phobias and desire for hetero validation. But that’s a more complicated discussion than anything going on here.
Lastly, let me reiterate, starting any sentence with “we need to be grateful…” is a tell-tale sign that you have a lot of issues with your own queerness, that you see yourself as below others and that you are too often driven by validation from others.
Archie
We can’t even get the straights out of gay porn. Can’t keep them out of gay bars either. And now, 30% of the (straight) youngsters identify as gay.
The straights are culturally appropriating the gays!
dmarcus
In short, yes straight actors can play gay or bi. The problem is that more LGBTQ actors should get the same recognition and opportunity as straight actors. That’s the real issue. Having a few examples of LGBTQ actors being nominated for awards for playing queer roles in the past 3 years does not make up for the 90 years and hundreds of straight actors playing gay to praise and awards. There were queer actors in All of Us Strangers; Red, White, & Royal Blue; and Saltburn but who got the most attention and career boost? Straight actors. So there is still an imbalance of casting opportunities and promotion for queer ppl. And still most of LGBTQ lead roles are still being cast with straight actors. All I’m asking is more of queer ppl in the leads with the studios backing them up.
Let’s not pretend being LGBTQ has been heavily politicized in the past few years. With many brands withdrawing from sponsoring LGBTQ ppl. It’s weird seeing straight actors play LGBTQ and make bank acting gay while overlooking or minimizing our struggles in order to boost their public image and career. We see that a lot with g4p corn actors and now we are seeing it with mainstream actors. At the end of the day they get to go home and be straight, not having the experience or weight of an actual queer person. Since now many apps are shadow banning and taking down queer ppl social media for just being LGBTQ, we have to acknowledge the imbalance of actual queer voices in the media. Because the last thing I want to hear is straight actors talking about how raunchy or “very gay” their sex scene or role was when 1) they never had gay sex or gay relationship and 2) real LGBTQ gets ridiculed or silenced for having gay experiences.
still_onthemark
At least we’ve got past the “so brave” era.