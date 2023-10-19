This very intimate ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ deleted scene has fans in complete shambles

It’s been two months since Red, White & Royal Blue dropped on Amazon Prime Video, and it seems the romance still has quite the chokehold on audiences.
Yes, we all fell in love with watching “First Son” Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar-Perez) and Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) fall in love, but in this age of everything streaming everywhere all at once, we want more!
And while Amazon hasn’t green-lit a sequel yet (we’re still waiting for author Casey McQuiston to write their follow-up!), they’ve been keeping fans fed with plenty of bonus content, like a blooper reel and even some deleted scenes.
On that tip, their latest peek at cut footage is a real doozy, one that has folks all up in their feelings.
To set the scene, the fireside moment occurs when Alex and Henry steal away to the Claremont-Diaz vacation home in Austin, Texas. They’ve had a great time hanging with their friends and Alex’s dad—cooking, swimming, drunken karaoke-ing—but on a rare quiet evening, Henry gets introspective…
“Once upon a time,” he begins, telling a fairytale about a “young prince” who sounds pretty familiar. He goes on about how this prince was different from all the other royals and “felt things acutely.”
Afraid people would see who see who he really was, the prince’s family gave him a suit of armor to protect him—but “the price he paid for his safety was his freedom.”
That is, until he met a “handsome peasant boy” who helped him feel alive, and the armor fell away. “With every tug, the boy made a space between the prince’s armor and his heart, and in that space… the prince’s heart could beat freely once again.”
Cue the waterworks!
Okay, so obviously Henry’s telling a story about himself here, but it’s a beautiful one in that it shows the typically guarded prince opening up in the only way he knows how. So why’d it get cut? Well, that remains unclear, but the final edit of Red, White & Royal Blue is nearly two hours as-is, so maybe the filmmakers thought they could save some time by excising an emotional beat they could show us instead of telling us outright. As Amazon notes in a follow-up tweet, since the scene didn’t make it into the final cut, it’s “not finished, mixed or fully color corrected.” “There’s nothing that I could show you that you can’t see on PornHub or OnlyFans,” says the ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ filmmaker. But who needs special effects when you’ve got an incredible, emotive performance from Galitzine, who, in these few minutes, really proves why he’s the movie’s MVP, making Prince Henry’s journey of self-acceptance the heart of the story. Over on I wasn’t emotionally prepared to feel all the feelings I just felt 😩pic.twitter.com/W98rc2mCAV But others seem a little frustrated learning this scene could have been part of the movie. One fan even pointed out that Henry’s fairytale actually gets referenced later in the movie when, after their relationship’s been exposed, Alex flies back to England to make his tearful plea: But we needed this! Connection of dialogue is everything. It’s communication, it’s connection, it’s everything! #RWRBMovie @RWRBonPrime pic.twitter.com/m4pZJdwamv Of course, Amazon could probably release every deleted scene, every storyboard, every scrapped line from the script, and yet the hardcore Red, White & Royal Blue fans would likely still be hungry for more: This scene is really beautiful..🤧 now we want more..🥺 😭🫠🥹❤️❤️❤️ thank you for this @PrimeVideo…now release the scenes were their on the woods when Henry is wearing the pink shirt, the full scene museum, the breakfast at KP and i know there’s more of the hotel when Zahra send Henry back to England also a 4k edition is a need now But you know what that means: Guess they’re just going to have to get to work on a sequel, stat! Manifesting a Red, White & Royal 2 announcement any day now! When we call for a greater diversity of representation on screen, that includes more hirsute heinies!
Related:
Matthew López on ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’s’ R-rated sex scenes and nailing the “moment of insertion”
Related:
Go deep inside the story behind Taylor Zakhar Perez’s hairy butt & nude scene in ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’
Okay, so obviously Henry’s telling a story about himself here, but it’s a beautiful one in that it shows the typically guarded prince opening up in the only way he knows how.
So why’d it get cut? Well, that remains unclear, but the final edit of Red, White & Royal Blue is nearly two hours as-is, so maybe the filmmakers thought they could save some time by excising an emotional beat they could show us instead of telling us outright.
As Amazon notes in a follow-up tweet, since the scene didn’t make it into the final cut, it’s “not finished, mixed or fully color corrected.”
“There’s nothing that I could show you that you can’t see on PornHub or OnlyFans,” says the ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ filmmaker.
But who needs special effects when you’ve got an incredible, emotive performance from Galitzine, who, in these few minutes, really proves why he’s the movie’s MVP, making Prince Henry’s journey of self-acceptance the heart of the story.
Over on
I wasn’t emotionally prepared to feel all the feelings I just felt 😩pic.twitter.com/W98rc2mCAV— vanessa ☾☼ (@nessaisbored) October 17, 2023
But others seem a little frustrated learning this scene could have been part of the movie.
One fan even pointed out that Henry’s fairytale actually gets referenced later in the movie when, after their relationship’s been exposed, Alex flies back to England to make his tearful plea:
But we needed this! Connection of dialogue is everything. It’s communication, it’s connection, it’s everything! #RWRBMovie @RWRBonPrime pic.twitter.com/m4pZJdwamv— EvieC (@EverSoEvie) October 17, 2023
Of course, Amazon could probably release every deleted scene, every storyboard, every scrapped line from the script, and yet the hardcore Red, White & Royal Blue fans would likely still be hungry for more:
This scene is really beautiful..🤧 now we want more..🥺— Love Yourself Era (@ParkJiONLY) October 17, 2023
😭🫠🥹❤️❤️❤️ thank you for this @PrimeVideo…now release the scenes were their on the woods when Henry is wearing the pink shirt, the full scene museum, the breakfast at KP and i know there’s more of the hotel when Zahra send Henry back to England also a 4k edition is a need now— Pablo RC (@jpab666) October 17, 2023
But you know what that means: Guess they’re just going to have to get to work on a sequel, stat! Manifesting a Red, White & Royal 2 announcement any day now!
When we call for a greater diversity of representation on screen, that includes more hirsute heinies!
3 Comments
Baron Wiseman
Bonus content!!?!!
We could barely get through the original movie. It was like a bad, gay Hallmark movie. My friend who chose the movie that night, ended up texting the two of us later with apologies for his bad movie choice.
Fenwick22
Couldn’t agree more – it was awful! I was laughing, but not in a good way. I actively discouraged others from wasting their time.
CaseyBlackCAUSA
Maybe you – Jaded, party of one, and the other above respondent – Bitter, party of one, should share a table together, “Jaded & Bitter, party of two, your table’s ready.”
Let us all guess, you, two, perfectly & completely identify with 1970’s, “The Boys in the Band.”